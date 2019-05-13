Home > World

US's Pompeo to hold talks on Iran in Brussels ahead of Russia trip

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 May 2019 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 11:09 AM BdST

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cancel the Moscow leg of his Russia trip, but will meet President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Black Sea resort of Sochi as planned on Tuesday, a State Department official said.

Pompeo, who departed from Joint Base Andrews near Washington en route for Brussels, will hold talks with European officials on Iran and other issues on Monday before heading to Russia, the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Last week, European countries said they wanted to preserve Iran's nuclear deal and rejected "ultimatums" from Tehran, after Iran eased curbs on its nuclear programme and threatened moves that might breach the 2015 international pact.

Iran's announcement on Wednesday, related to curbs on its stockpiling of nuclear materials, was in response to US sanctions imposed following President Donald Trump's withdrawal of the United States from the accord with Tehran a year ago.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

NZ begins inquiry into Christchurch's mosques massacre

China defiant toward US on trade

St Anthony's Church after the blast. Photo via The Daily Mirror, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka blocks some social media platforms

The commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, who goes by the nom de guerre Mazlum Kobani, at a military base in Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria, March 30, 2019. Kobani hopes US forces will stay in Syria. But if they don’t, he is prepared to defend his militia’s hard-fought gains. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)

US eyeing the exit from Syria

File Photo: Police officers stand guard at a security barrier in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. Reuters

6 killed in Burkina Faso church attack

'Trump may provoke lawmakers to impeach him'

Islamic State flag. Wikipedia

IS claims it killed 11 Nigerian soldiers

Americans have started 'psychological war'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.