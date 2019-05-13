Swedish prosecutor reopens Assange rape investigation, will seek extradition
>> Reuters
Published: 13 May 2019 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 04:07 PM BdST
Sweden's state prosecutor said on Monday she would reopen an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and seek his extradition from Britain.
Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson told a news conference she would continue and conclude a preliminary investigation that was dropped in 2017 without charges being brought as Assange had taken refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in London.
Assange was arrested in Britain last month after spending seven years inside the embassy. The United States is also seeking his extradition on charges relating to the public release by Wikileaks of a huge cache of secret documents.
The Swedish prosecutor's office said it would shortly request Assange be detained in his absence on probable cause for an allegation of rape and that it would issue a European arrest warrant - the process under which his extradition would be sought.
Assange is currently in prison in Britain after being sentenced to 50 weeks behind bars last month for jumping bail when he fled to the Ecuadorean embassy.
The decision to reopen the investigation poses the question of whether Assange will be moved to the United States to face conspiracy charges for hacking into classified information or to Sweden.
"I am well aware of the fact that an extradition process is ongoing in the UK and that he could be extradited to the US," Persson said.
The British courts will have to rule on any extradition request and Home Secretary Sajid Javid would decide which one takes precedence once Swedish prosecutors file theirs.
Nick Vamos, lawyer at London-based firm Peters & Peters and former head of extradition at Britain's Crown Prosecution Service, told Reuters before Monday's decision that he expected a Swedish request would take supremacy.
"In the event of a conflict between a European Arrest Warrant and a request for extradition from the US, UK authorities will decide on the order of priority," a Swedish prosecutor's statement said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sri Lanka imposes new curfew as mosques attacked
- Pakistan to accept $6 billion bailout from IMF
- EU supports Iran nuclear deal, may talk to US's Pompeo: Mogherini
- Swedish lawyer says Assange wants to help probe, only fears US extradition
- Swedish prosecutor reopens Assange rape investigation, will seek extradition
- Swedish prosecutor to give decision on Assange rape investigation on Monday
- Who's with whom: Indian parties seek partners as election nears end
- Vietnam intensifies crackdown on online dissent
- New Zealand seeks global support for tougher measures on online violence
- UK PM May's party slumps to fifth place as pressure mounts for her to go
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Ershad will be ‘stronger dead than alive’, says Jatiya Party leader Ranga
- Four restaurants fined for selling rotten food in Dhaka’s Farmgate
- Three raped, murdered nurse on bus in Kishoreganj, police say