Home > World

Swedish lawyer says Assange wants to help probe, only fears US extradition

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 May 2019 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 04:13 PM BdST

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wants to help put Swedish rape allegations to bed and only fears being extradited to the United States, his Swedish lawyer said on Monday, calling Sweden's decision to reopen the investigation "an embarrassment".

"I'm surprised. It's embarrassing for Sweden to reopen the investigation," Per E Samuelson told Swedish TV.
 
"He has always wanted to help solve this Swedish issue, his big predicament in life is that he risks being extradited to the United States because of his journalistic work."
 
Sweden's state prosecutor said on Monday she would reopen a rape investigation involving Assange and that circumstances now existed to seek his extradition from Britain.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain May 19, 2017. REUTERS

Sweden to give decision on Assange case Monday

A makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting, near the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar 19, 2019. The New York Times

NZ seeks global support for measures on online violence

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (L) speaks as Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party (SP), looks on during a joint news conference to announce their alliance for the upcoming national election, in Lucknow, India, Jan 12, 2019. REUTERS

Indian parties seek partners as election nears end

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, Britain May 12, 2019. REUTERS

EU polls: May's Conservatives slump to 5th place

File Photo: A prison security officer stands guard as members of the media await the release of Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who spent more than two years in a Malaysian prison on suspicion of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader, from a prison in Kajang, Malaysia May 3, 2019. REUTERS

Vietnam intensifies crackdown on online dissent

Two Saudi oil tankers attacked near UAE waters

Duterte seeks to consolidate power

US's Pompeo to hold talks on Iran in Brussels

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.