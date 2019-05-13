Home > World

EU supports Iran nuclear deal, may talk to US's Pompeo: Mogherini

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 May 2019 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 04:26 PM BdST

The European Union fully supports the international nuclear accord with Iran and wants rival powers to avoid any further escalation over the issue, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday.

“We will continue to support it as much as we can with all our instruments and all our political will,” Mogherini told reporters before a meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany, who are signatories to the deal.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also expected to meet EU officials in Brussels on Monday to talk about Iran.

Mogherini said she was informed during the night of Pompeo’s arrival to Brussels where EU foreign ministers are gathered for a regular monthly meeting.

“We will be here all day with a busy agenda. So we will see during the day how and if will manage to arrange a meeting. He’s always welcome obviously, but there are no precise plans at the moment,” Mogherini said.

Pompeo is on his way to the Black Sea resort of Sochi where he plans to meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday to discuss Iran.

European countries said last week they wanted to preserve Iran’s nuclear deal and rejected “ultimatums” from Tehran, after Iran relaxed restrictions on its nuclear program and threatened moves that might breach the 2015 international pact.

Iran’s move was in response to U.S. sanctions imposed following Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the accord with Tehran a year ago.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain May 19, 2017. REUTERS

Sweden to give decision on Assange case Monday

A makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting, near the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar 19, 2019. The New York Times

NZ seeks global support for measures on online violence

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (L) speaks as Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party (SP), looks on during a joint news conference to announce their alliance for the upcoming national election, in Lucknow, India, Jan 12, 2019. REUTERS

Indian parties seek partners as election nears end

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, Britain May 12, 2019. REUTERS

EU polls: May's Conservatives slump to 5th place

File Photo: A prison security officer stands guard as members of the media await the release of Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who spent more than two years in a Malaysian prison on suspicion of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader, from a prison in Kajang, Malaysia May 3, 2019. REUTERS

Vietnam intensifies crackdown on online dissent

Two Saudi oil tankers attacked near UAE waters

Duterte seeks to consolidate power

US's Pompeo to hold talks on Iran in Brussels

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.