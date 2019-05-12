Home > World

PM May has already set out timetable for her departure: UK minister

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 May 2019 05:18 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 05:18 PM BdST

Prime Minister Theresa May does not need to spell out a timetable for her departure, prisons minister Robert Buckland said on Sunday, adding the leader had already announced she would leave office after the first phase of Brexit.

May, who offered to quit if her deal to leave the European Union was passed by parliament, is under pressure to detail when she will leave office from angry Conservative lawmakers who want a new leader to try to improve the party's fortunes.
 
"The prime minister's said that she is going to go once the first phase of Brexit has been delivered," Buckland told Sky News, adding that meant after the deal agreed with the EU in November was ratified by parliament.
 
"If that can be done quickly, then we have that timetable set out already. I don't think she needs to say any more about that. What we need to do is to get on with the job," he said, adding that the deal could be passed in the next few months. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Islamic State flag. Wikipedia

IS claims it killed 11 Nigerian soldiers

Members of the forensic team work at a crime scene in Mexico City. REUTERS

35 bodies found buried in Mexico

A man holding a child reacts behind a voting compartment as he prepares to cast his vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of the general election, in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2019. REUTERS

Penultimate phase of India election begins

A general view of the Pearl Continental (PC) hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan April 11, 2017. Reuters

Gunmen storm luxury hotel in Pakistan

May should set resignation date next week

The two French special forces soldiers Cedric de Pierrepont and Alain Bertoncello who were killed in a night-time rescue of four foreign hostages including two French citizens in Burkina Faso are seen in an undated photo released by French Army, May 10, 2019. REUTERS

2 French commandos die in BF rescue operation

HK legislators brawl over contentious extradition law

A cemetery where investigators exhumed possible victims of the ex-nurse and convicted killer Niels Högel, in Ganderkesee, Germany, in April 2019. Högel has admitted to killing 43 people but may have killed more than 300, by repeatedly creating emergency room situations in which life and death rested in his hands. What prevented colleagues from stopping one of the world’s deadliest serial killers? The New York Times

Serial killer rattles Germany

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.