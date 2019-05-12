Islamic State claims it killed 11 soldiers in northeastern Nigeria
>> Reuters
Published: 12 May 2019 11:11 AM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 11:11 AM BdST
Islamic State (IS) killed 11 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on the northeastern town of Gajiganna, the group claimed through its news agency AMAQ on Saturday.
The Jihadist organisation said the attack on the soldiers took place in the town in northeastern Borno state on Friday. It published pictures of burned barracks and dead bodies it claimed belonged to the soldiers.
Three sources, including one hospital source, confirmed the attack. They said the militants stormed the town on a motorbike at roughly 6:30 pm and opened fire on residents and the military in sporadic shootings.
The fighters fled after the military called in air force support and reinforcements from a battalion in a neighbouring town.
Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has carried out a string of attacks in Nigeria in recent months.
The group split in 2016 from Nigeria-based Boko Haram, which has waged a decade-long insurgency in northeast Nigeria that has killed some 30,000 people and displaced a further 2 million.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thirty-five bodies found buried around Mexican city of Guadalajara
- India votes in penultimate phase of seven-round general election
- Islamic State claims it killed 11 soldiers in northeastern Nigeria
- Gunmen battle security forces in five-star hotel in Pakistan
- Britain's May should set resignation date next week
- Who was most opposed to freeing 2 reporters in Myanmar? Aung San Suu Kyi
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Hong Kong legislators brawl over contentious extradition law
- Sri Lanka orders DNA test to confirm Easter attack ringleader is dead
- French military frees hostages in Burkina Faso, 2 commandos killed
Most Read
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan, killing at least one
- New Zealand jails Bangladeshi couple for exploiting migrant workers at sweets shop
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Attack on Mashrafe by doctors is ‘unacceptable’, State Minister Murad says
- In Myanmar, a former general repents
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Two Rohingya children die as hill collapses in Bangladesh refugee camp