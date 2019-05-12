Iran may attack Israel if US standoff escalates: Israeli minister
>> Reuters
Published: 12 May 2019 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 06:24 PM BdST
An Israeli cabinet minister warned on Sunday of possible direct or proxy Iranian attacks on Israel should the stand-off between Tehran and Washington escalate.
The United States has increased economic and military pressure on Iran, with President Donald Trump on Thursday urging its leaders to talk to him about giving up their nuclear program and saying he could not rule out an armed confrontation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which supports Trump’s hard tack against its arch-foe, has largely been reticent about the spiraling tensions.
Parting with the silence, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said that, in the Gulf, “things are heating up”.
“If there’s some sort of conflagration between Iran and the United States, between Iran and its neighbors, I’m not ruling out that they will activate Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad from Gaza, or even that they will try to fire missiles from Iran at the State of Israel,” Steinitz, a member of Netanyahu’s security cabinet, told Israel’s Ynet TV.
Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad are Iranian-sponsored guerrilla groups on Israel’s borders, the former active in Syria as well as Lebanon and the latter in the Palestinian territories.
The Israeli military declined to comment when asked if it was making any preparations for possible threats linked to the Iran-US standoff.
Israel has traded blows with Iranian forces in Syria, as well as with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Palestinian militants. But it has not fought an open war with Iran, a country on the other side of the Middle East.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran's Guards commander says US military presence in Gulf is 'an opportunity': ISNA
- Gunmen kill six in second church attack in Burkina Faso
- Trump may provoke US lawmakers to impeach him: senior Democrat
- Venezuela's Guaido seeks US Pentagon cooperation to solve political crisis
- Iran Guards chief says Americans have started 'psychological war'
- Iran may attack Israel if US standoff escalates: Israeli minister
- PM May has already set out timetable for her departure: UK minister
- Pakistani forces comb hotel a day after raid kills at least five
- Thirty-five bodies found buried around Mexican city of Guadalajara
- India votes in penultimate phase of seven-round general election
Most Read
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan, killing at least one
- Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- New Zealand jails Bangladeshi couple for exploiting migrant workers at sweets shop
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Several Bangladeshis die as migrant boat from Libya sinks off Tunisia coast
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj