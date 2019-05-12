Home > World

Iran Guards chief says Americans have started 'psychological war'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 May 2019 06:54 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 06:54 PM BdST

The United States has started a psychological war in the region, the commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said in a parliament session on Sunday, according to a parliamentary spokesman.

The US military has sent forces, including an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East to counter what the Trump administration says are “clear indications” of threats from Iran to US forces there.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is replacing another carrier rotated out of the Gulf last month.

“Commander Salami, with attention to the situation in the region, presented an analysis that the Americans have started a psychological war because the comings and goings of their military is a normal matter,” the spokesman for the parliamentary leadership, Behrouz Nemati, said, summarizing the Guards’ commander’s comments, according to parliament’s ICANA news site.

Major General Hossein Salami was appointed as head of the Guards last month.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Police officers stand guard at a security barrier in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. Reuters

6 killed in Burkina Faso church attack

'Trump may provoke lawmakers to impeach him'

Islamic State flag. Wikipedia

IS claims it killed 11 Nigerian soldiers

Americans have started 'psychological war'

US military presence in Gulf is 'an opportunity'

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, Britain, May 12, 2019. REUTERS

May has already set out timetable for departure: UK minister 

A general view of the Pearl Continental (PC) hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan Apr 11, 2017.. REUTERS

Pakistani forces comb hotel a day after raid kills 5

Members of the forensic team work at a crime scene in Mexico City. REUTERS

35 bodies found buried in Mexico

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.