Gunmen kill six in second church attack in Burkina Faso
>> Reuters
Published: 12 May 2019 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 10:43 PM BdST
Gunmen killed six people including a priest outside a Catholic church in Burkina Faso on Sunday, a local official said, the second attack on Christians in two weeks in a nation increasingly overrun by jihadists.
Congregants were leaving church around 9am (0900 GMT) when about twenty men encircled them and shot six dead, Boucary Zongo, mayor of the northern town of Dablo where the attack took place, and a witness, told Reuters.
The attackers then burned the church, looted a pharmacy and some others stores, and left in vehicles, they said.
Burkina Faso has been beset by a rise in attacks in 2018 as groups with links to Islamic State and al Qaeda based in neighbouring Mali seek to extend their influence over the porous borers of the Sahel, the arid scrubland south of the Sahara.
The government declared a state of emergency in several northern provinces bordering Mali in December because of deadly Islamist attacks.
But violence has only worsened since. Two French soldiers were killed in an operation to rescue four people taken hostage in Burkina last week, France said.
Roughly 55% to 60% of Burkina Faso's population is Muslim, with up to a quarter Christian. The two groups generally live in peace and frequently intermarry.
Then in late April unidentified gunmen killed a pastor and five congregants at a Protestant church, also in the north, suggesting the violence was taking a religious turn.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran's Guards commander says US military presence in Gulf is 'an opportunity': ISNA
- Gunmen kill six in second church attack in Burkina Faso
- Trump may provoke US lawmakers to impeach him: senior Democrat
- Venezuela's Guaido seeks US Pentagon cooperation to solve political crisis
- Iran Guards chief says Americans have started 'psychological war'
- Iran may attack Israel if US standoff escalates: Israeli minister
- PM May has already set out timetable for her departure: UK minister
- Pakistani forces comb hotel a day after raid kills at least five
- Thirty-five bodies found buried around Mexican city of Guadalajara
- India votes in penultimate phase of seven-round general election
Most Read
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan, killing at least one
- Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- New Zealand jails Bangladeshi couple for exploiting migrant workers at sweets shop
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Several Bangladeshis die as migrant boat from Libya sinks off Tunisia coast
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj