Julian Assange says he does not want to be extradited to the US
>> Reuters
Published: 02 May 2019 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 06:20 PM BdST
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange told a London court on Thursday he did not want to be extradited to the United States to face trial for one of the largest compromises of classified information in history.
The United States has requested the extradition of Assange, who was dragged from the Ecuadorean embassy in London on April 11, and has charged him with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion which carries a maximum penalty of five years.
Asked at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court whether he agreed to be extradited to the United States, Assange, appearing via a video link from a British prison, said he did not wish to surrender to extradition.
The case was adjourned until May 30 for a procedural hearing with a more substantial hearing planned for June 12. The full extradition hearing was some months away, the court was told.
Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a British court on Wednesday for skipping bail when he holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy for seven years until police dragged him out last month.
Assange sought refuge in the embassy in June 2012 to avoid an extradition order to Sweden over an allegation of rape, which he denies.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India evacuating 1.2 million people as cyclone menaces east coast
- Cyprus justice minister resigns over serial killings uproar
- Thailand's new queen: flight attendant to bodyguard to royalty
- Julian Assange says he does not want to be extradited to the US
- Maduro hangs on as Venezuelan protests peter out
- Myanmar troops kill 6, detain scores in Rakhine over suspected rebel links
- Voters set to punish UK PM May's Conservatives over Brexit delay
- Bangladeshis among 113 migrants detained by Libya coast guard during lull in fighting
- UK's May fires defence secretary over Huawei leak
- UN panel blacklists Masood Azhar, founder of Pakistan-based militant group
Most Read
- Bangladesh, India brace for Fani as furious storm churns
- Hasina arrives in London
- Bangladesh preparing as storm Fani likely to strike after lashing India
- Danger signal 7 for Mongla, Payra ports as Cyclone Fani packs strength
- BIWTA suspends river transports as Fani advances
- Bangladesh to start evacuation for cyclone Fani in 19 coastal districts Friday
- Govt defers Saturday’s HSC exam to May 14 as cyclone advances
- Messi torments Liverpool with 600th Barca goal in 3-0 win
- Modi gets election boost with UN sanction against India's 'enemy No. 1'
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism