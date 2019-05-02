Home > World

Bangladeshis among 113 migrants detained by Libya coast guard during lull in fighting

   

Published: 02 May 2019 03:39 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 03:39 AM BdST

The Libyan coast guard has stopped 113 migrants trying to reach Italy over the past two days, the United Nations said on Wednesday, as boat departures resume following a lull in fighting between rival forces in Libya.

The western Libyan coast is a major departure point for mainly African migrants fleeing conflict and poverty and trying to reach Italy across the Mediterranean Sea with the help of human traffickers.

Smuggling activity had slowed when forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to take the capital Tripoli, home to Libya's internationally recognised government.

But clashes eased on Tuesday after a push by Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) back by artillery failed to make inroads towards the centre.

Shelling audible in central Tripoli was less intense on Wednesday than on previous days. Three weeks of clashes had killed 376 as of Tuesday, the World Health Organization said.

The Libyan coast guard stopped two boats on Tuesday and one on Wednesday, carrying 113 migrants in all, and returned them to two western towns away from the Tripoli frontline, where they were put into detention centres, UN migration agency IOM said.

A coast guard spokesman said the migrants were from Arab and sub-Saharan African countries as well as Bangladesh.

Human rights groups have accused armed groups and members of the coast guard of being involved in human trafficking.

Officials have been accused in the past of mistreating detainees, who are being held in their thousands as part of European-backed efforts to curb smuggling. A UN report in December referred to a "terrible litany" of violations including unlawful killings, torture, gang rape and slavery.

Rights groups have also accused the European Union of complicity in the abuse as Italy and France have provided boats for the coast guard to step up patrols. That move has helped to reduce migrant departures.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. Reuters

UK defence secretary fired over Huawei leak

FILE PHOTO: Maulana Azhar Masood, chief of the Pakistan-based Kashmiri group Jaish-e-Mohammad is pictured in this photo taken in August 2001. Reuters

UN blacklists Masood Azhar

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya Nov 25, 2017. Reuters

Bangladeshis among 113 migrants detained by Libya

People protest outside Southwark Crown Court where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be sentenced, in London, Britain, May 1, 2019. REUTERS

Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in British jail

Leave my country alone: SL president tells IS

Women wash clothes just beyond a river polluted with sewage and waste in the Kibera neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya, where the rate of drug-resistant infections is high, Aug 21, 2018. The New York Times

UN calls for urgent action over drug-resistant infections

IS remains threat: Iraq

NZ media set protocols for court coverage of Christchurch attacker

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.