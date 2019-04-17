Trump vetoes congressional resolution to end US involvement in Yemen war
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Apr 2019 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2019 11:08 AM BdST
President Donald Trump has vetoed a congressional resolution that sought to end US involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, the White House said on Tuesday.
“This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future,” Trump said in the veto message.
The resolution passed the House of Representatives in April and the Senate in March, marking the first time both chambers of Congress had supported a War Powers resolution, which limits the president’s ability to send troops into action.
Neither the 247-175 tally in the Democratic-majority House nor the 54-46 vote in the Republican-led Senate would be enough to override the veto, which would require two-thirds majorities in both chambers.
Backers of the measure said the Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen had made the humanitarian crisis worse, harshly criticising Riyadh for killing civilians.
They also argued that US involvement in Yemen violated the constitutional requirement that Congress, not the president, should determine when the country goes to war.
The four-year-long civil war in Yemen, which pits the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels backed by Iran, has killed tens of thousands of people and spawned what the United Nations calls the world’s most dire humanitarian crisis, with the country on the brink of famine.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump vetoes congressional resolution to end US involvement in Yemen war
- French President Macron hopes to rebuild Notre-Dame in five years
- French President Macron hopes to rebuild Notre-Dame in five years
- Taliban team at Afghan peace talks in Qatar to include women: spokesman
- Bahrain jails 139 on terrorism charges, revokes citizenship
- Iran's Zarif urges countries to take position on US step against Revolutionary Guards
- Russian court jails Norwegian for 14 years for espionage
- Iraq unearths mass grave of Kurds killed by Saddam
- How the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral unfolded
- Queen Elizabeth says deeply saddened by Notre Dame blaze
Most Read
- Uncapped Jayed, recalled Mosaddek in Bangladesh World Cup squad
- India cancels Bangladeshi actor Ferdous’ visa for joining polls campaign
- Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Apr 21, Islamic Foundation rules after complaint
- Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
- India bans BJP state chief minister from campaign after anti-Muslim comment
- Ayub Bachchu sole owner of LRB, only heirs can run it: Copyright Office
- Govt to reset date for Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- Female magistrates to record statements of rape victims
- Owners decide to operate launches despite workers’ strike
- Air Arabia first Middle Eastern airline to operate A321neo LR