Home > World

Trump vetoes congressional resolution to end US involvement in Yemen war

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Apr 2019 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2019 11:08 AM BdST

President Donald Trump has vetoed a congressional resolution that sought to end US involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, the White House said on Tuesday.

“This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future,” Trump said in the veto message.

The resolution passed the House of Representatives in April and the Senate in March, marking the first time both chambers of Congress had supported a War Powers resolution, which limits the president’s ability to send troops into action.

Neither the 247-175 tally in the Democratic-majority House nor the 54-46 vote in the Republican-led Senate would be enough to override the veto, which would require two-thirds majorities in both chambers.

Backers of the measure said the Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen had made the humanitarian crisis worse, harshly criticising Riyadh for killing civilians.

They also argued that US involvement in Yemen violated the constitutional requirement that Congress, not the president, should determine when the country goes to war.

The four-year-long civil war in Yemen, which pits the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels backed by Iran, has killed tens of thousands of people and spawned what the United Nations calls the world’s most dire humanitarian crisis, with the country on the brink of famine.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Firefighters work at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. A massive fire consumed the cathedral on Monday, gutting its roof and stunning France and the world. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France hopes to rebuild Notre-Dame in 5 years

Notre-Dame blaze probably accidental

Taliban team at Afghan peace talks to include women

Iran urges countries to take position on US step

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers attend a shooting scene on Cornwall Drive, during a series of attacks in which four people were shot dead, in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada April 15, 2019. Joe Fries/Penticton Herald via REUTERS

Four die in Canada shooting

Russian court jails Norwegian for espionage

Firefighters work at Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic gem in Paris. REUTERS

Probe opens into Notre-Dame fire

Bahrain jails 139, revokes citizenship

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.