French President Macron hopes to rebuild Notre-Dame in five years
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Apr 2019 11:06 AM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2019 11:06 AM BdST
President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday that France would rebuild the fire-devastated Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, saying he hoped the work would be done in five years and the French people would pull together to repair their national symbol.
Macron devoted a brief prime-time televised address to Monday’s catastrophic blaze in the heart of the capital, again postponing planned remarks on his response to months of anti-government protests.
“We will rebuild Notre-Dame even more beautifully and I want it to be completed in five years, we can do it,” Macron said.
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the French nation following a massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 16 April 2019. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS
He visited the site of the fire late on Monday and promised then to rebuild the cathedral, parts of which date to the 12th century.
The cathedral spire was destroyed and its roof gutted but the bell towers were still standing and many valuable art works were saved after more than 400 firemen worked to contain the blaze, finally quelling it 14 hours after it began.
The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the French flag in solidarity with the people of France and the Catholic community worldwide, after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, April 16, 2019. REUTERS
Some 24 hours after the fire started, more than 750 million euros ($845 million) had been pledged, including 500 million from the three billionaire families that own France’s giant luxury goods empires: Kering, LVMH and L’Oreal.
Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz said there was no obvious indication the fire was arson. Fifty people were working on what would be a long and complex investigation, officials said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump vetoes congressional resolution to end US involvement in Yemen war
- French President Macron hopes to rebuild Notre-Dame in five years
- French President Macron hopes to rebuild Notre-Dame in five years
- Taliban team at Afghan peace talks in Qatar to include women: spokesman
- Bahrain jails 139 on terrorism charges, revokes citizenship
- Iran's Zarif urges countries to take position on US step against Revolutionary Guards
- Russian court jails Norwegian for 14 years for espionage
- Iraq unearths mass grave of Kurds killed by Saddam
- How the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral unfolded
- Queen Elizabeth says deeply saddened by Notre Dame blaze
Most Read
- Uncapped Jayed, recalled Mosaddek in Bangladesh World Cup squad
- India cancels Bangladeshi actor Ferdous’ visa for joining polls campaign
- Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Apr 21, Islamic Foundation rules after complaint
- Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
- India bans BJP state chief minister from campaign after anti-Muslim comment
- Ayub Bachchu sole owner of LRB, only heirs can run it: Copyright Office
- Govt to reset date for Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- Female magistrates to record statements of rape victims
- Owners decide to operate launches despite workers’ strike
- Air Arabia first Middle Eastern airline to operate A321neo LR