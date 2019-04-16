Four dead after Canada shootings, man in custody
Published: 16 Apr 2019 12:08 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 12:08 PM BdST
Four people were shot dead in Penticton, British Columbia, on Monday and a suspect is in custody, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.
“Police have determined four people are deceased at three locations within a 5 km radius,” the statement said.
“A man matching the suspect’s description turned himself into the Penticton RCMP detachment. The man remains in custody while the investigation progresses. Preliminary indications are this was a targeted incident,” the statement said.
The initial shooting incident was reported at 10:30 am local time (1730 GMT). As police were en route to the scene, a second shooting was reported.
The suspect in both shootings turned himself in about an hour after the first report, police said.
A motive for the shootings was still unknown.
“Determining why this occurred is part of our ongoing investigation,” said RCMP regional commander Ted De Jager.
“I understand that this is a deeply troubling incident that has taken place in our community. Our hearts and thoughts are with all those impacted by this terribly tragic incident,” he added.
