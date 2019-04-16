Home > World

British police arrest 113 climate change activists after London roads blocked

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Apr 2019 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 06:03 PM BdST

British police have arrested 113 people after climate change activists blocked some of London’s most famous roads including Oxford Circus, Marble Arch and Waterloo Bridge in an attempt force the government to do more to tackle climate change.

The protests, led by British climate group Extinction Rebellion, brought parts of central London to a standstill on Monday and some stayed overnight for a second day of protest on Tuesday.

Extinction Rebellion, which generated headlines with a semi-nude protest in the House of Commons earlier this month, is demanding the government declare a climate and ecological emergency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.

“There have been 113 arrests in total, the majority of which are for breach of Section 14 Notice of the Public Order Act 1986 and obstruction of the highway,” London police said.

Tents littered the roads at Oxford Circus with some activists huddled beneath a pink boat with the words “Tell the Truth” across its side. One placard read: “Rebel for Life”.

Police said five of those arrested had been detained after the Shell building near the River Thames was targeted.

Two protesters on Monday scaled up scaffolding writing ‘Shell Knows!’ in red paint on the front of the building and three protesters glued their hands to the revolving doors at the entrance.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers attend a shooting scene on Cornwall Drive, during a series of attacks in which four people were shot dead, in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada April 15, 2019. Joe Fries/Penticton Herald via REUTERS

Four die in Canada shooting

Firefighters work at Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic gem in Paris. REUTERS

Probe opens into Notre-Dame fire

Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Apr 15, 2019. The New York Times

Notre-Dame fire: What we know and don’t know

World expresses heartbreak over Notre-Dame fire

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Sept. 15, 2017. For centuries, Notre Dame has enshrined an evolving notion of French identity. The New York Times

France watches stone and faith burn

Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar August 27, 2018

Reuters reporters, photographers win Pulitzer Prizes

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, US, Mar 21, 2019. REUTERS

Trump says Boeing should fix

A view of clouds, part of a weather system seen from near Franklin, Texas, US, in this still image from social media video dated Apr 13, 2019. Reuters

Tornadoes kill 5 in US

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.