Trump says Boeing should fix, 'rebrand' grounded 737 MAX jet
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Apr 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2019 05:33 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Boeing Co to fix and "rebrand" its troubled 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes even as US regulators continued to work with the plane-maker and airlines regarding the now-grounded aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been meeting with representatives from American Airlines Group Inc, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Co over the next steps after more than 300 Boeing 737 MAXs were grounded worldwide.
FAA officials have also convened a joint review with aviation regulators from other countries, while federal prosecutors, the US Department of Transportation inspector general's office and a blue-ribbon panel are reviewing the plane's certification.
In an early-morning post on Twitter, Trump, who owned the Trump Shuttle airline from 1989 to 1992 and is an aviation enthusiast, weighed in with his own advice.
"What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?" Trump tweeted.
The plane's grounding has also threatened the US summer travel season, with some airlines removing the 737 from their schedules through August and cancelling a number of scheduled flights.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US officially designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group
- Trump says Boeing should fix, 'rebrand' grounded 737 MAX jet
- New Zealand PM Ardern's approval rating rises to highest since taking office
- Climate change protesters threaten to block central London roads
- Sudan protesters move to protect Khartoum sit-in
- Cyclone Idai's death toll over 1,000, hundreds of thousands displaced
- Ecuador's president says Assange tried to use its embassy to spy
- ADB chief sees Asian economy growth as 'solid' despite trade war
- ISIS kidnapped her 5 years ago. The Red Cross thinks she may still be alive
- Tornadoes kill at least 5 as massive storm sweeps US South
Most Read
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video
- Fire at City Park building in Dhaka’s Mirpur-14 under control
- Govt to reset date for Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- Teen girl raped in Chattogram
- Nusrat murder: AL leader Maksud Alam remanded for five days
- BNP leader hacked to death in Bogura
- Three sentenced to death for killing Rajshahi University teacher
- Nuruddin, Shamim confess to their roles in Nusrat’s death
- Noted singer Subir Nandi hospitalised
- Tracking phones, Google is a dragnet for the police