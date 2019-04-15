Home > World

Ecuador's president says Assange tried to use its embassy to spy

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Apr 2019 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2019 01:40 PM BdST

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange repeatedly violated his asylum conditions and tried to use the Ecuadorian embassy in London as a centre for spying, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno told Britain's Guardian newspaper.

London police dragged Assange out of the embassy on Thursday after his seven-year asylum was revoked, paving the way for his extradition to the United States for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information.

Assange's relationship with his hosts collapsed after Ecuador accused him of leaking information about Moreno's personal life.

Moreno denied to the Guardian that he had acted as a reprisal for the way in which documents about his family had been leaked. He said he regretted that Assange had used the embassy to interfere in other country’s democracies.

"Any attempt to destabilise is a reprehensible act for Ecuador, because we are a sovereign nation and respectful of the politics of each country," Moreno told the Guardian by email.

"We cannot allow our house, the house that opened its doors, to become a centre for spying,” the Guardian quoted Moreno as saying.

Supporters of Assange said Ecuador had betrayed him at the behest of Washington, that the ending of his asylum was illegal and that it marked a dark moment for press freedom.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, US, Mar 21, 2019. REUTERS

Trump says Boeing should fix

A view of clouds, part of a weather system seen from near Franklin, Texas, US, in this still image from social media video dated Apr 13, 2019. Reuters

Tornadoes kill 5 in US

Cyclone Idai's death toll over 1,000

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. Reuters

Assange tried to use embassy to spy: Moreno

FILE PHOTO: President of the Asian Development Bank Takehiko Nakao arrives for the sixth Mekong Greater Sub-Region Summit (GMS-6) in the National Convention Centre (NCC) in Hanoi, Vietnam 31 Mar 2018. REUTERS

ADB chief sees Asian economy growth

A photo provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross of Louisa Akavi, a nurse from New Zealand who provided aid in Syria and was abducted by the Islamic State in Oct 2013. Akavi's abduction was kept secret for years. Now the Red Cross is breaking its silence in hopes of saving her. The New York Times

Akavi, kidnapped by IS, may be alive: Red Cross

US officially designates Iran's Guards a terrorist group

Sudan protesters move to protect Khartoum sit-in

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.