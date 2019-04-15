Home > World

Cyclone Idai's death toll over 1,000, hundreds of thousands displaced

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Apr 2019 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2019 02:41 PM BdST

Hundreds of thousands of people are still in need of aid after Cyclone Idai battered Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi in March.

More than 1,000 people have been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit. The World Bank estimates the affected countries will need over $2 billion to recover.

Following is an outline of the disaster, according to government and UN officials.

MOZAMBIQUE

Cyclone Idai made landfall on the night of Mar 14, near the port city of Beira, bringing heavy winds and rains. Two major rivers, the Buzi and the Pungue, burst their banks, submerging villages and leaving bodies floating in the water.

People killed: 602

People injured: 1,641

Houses damaged or destroyed: 239,682

Crops damaged: 715,378 hectares

People affected: 1.85 million

Confirmed cholera cases: 4,979

Confirmed cholera deaths: 8

ZIMBABWE

On Mar 16, the storm hit eastern Zimbabwe, where it flattened homes and flooded communities in the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

People killed: 344

People injured: 200

People displaced: 16,000 households

People affected: 250,000

MALAWI

Before it arrived, the storm brought heavy rains and flooding to the lower Shire River districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje in Malawi's south. The rains continued after the storm hit, compounding the misery of tens of thousands of people.

People killed: 60

People injured: 672

People displaced: 19,328 households

People affected: 868,895

 

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, US, Mar 21, 2019. REUTERS

Trump says Boeing should fix

A view of clouds, part of a weather system seen from near Franklin, Texas, US, in this still image from social media video dated Apr 13, 2019. Reuters

Tornadoes kill 5 in US

Cyclone Idai's death toll over 1,000

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. Reuters

Assange tried to use embassy to spy: Moreno

FILE PHOTO: President of the Asian Development Bank Takehiko Nakao arrives for the sixth Mekong Greater Sub-Region Summit (GMS-6) in the National Convention Centre (NCC) in Hanoi, Vietnam 31 Mar 2018. REUTERS

ADB chief sees Asian economy growth

A photo provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross of Louisa Akavi, a nurse from New Zealand who provided aid in Syria and was abducted by the Islamic State in Oct 2013. Akavi's abduction was kept secret for years. Now the Red Cross is breaking its silence in hopes of saving her. The New York Times

Akavi, kidnapped by IS, may be alive: Red Cross

US officially designates Iran's Guards a terrorist group

Sudan protesters move to protect Khartoum sit-in

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.