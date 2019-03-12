Home > World

US to withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Mar 2019 05:13 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 05:13 PM BdST

The United States will withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela this week, the US State Department said late on Monday, citing the deteriorating situation in the country after months of political unrest.

It followed Washington’s Jan. 24 decision to withdraw all dependents and reduce embassy staff to a minimum in the South American country hit by unrest over a contested presidential election.

“This decision reflects the deteriorating situation in Venezuela as well as the conclusion that the presence of US diplomatic staff at the embassy has become a constraint on US policy,” the State Department said in a statement.

It did not give more details or set a day for when personnel would be withdrawn from the embassy in Caracas.

Venezuela’s congress on Monday declared a “state of alarm” over a five-day power blackout that has crippled the OPEC nation’s oil exports and left millions of citizens scrambling to find food and water.

Venezuela also suspended school and business activities on Tuesday due to the power blackout, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a televised broadcast on Monday, the third such cancellation since power went out last week.

The outage has added to discontent in a country already suffering from hyperinflation and a political crisis after opposition leader Juan Guaido assumed the interim presidency in January after declaring President Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 re-election a fraud.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain Mar 10, 2019. REUTERS

Brexit 'in peril' as May's deal faces defeat

An Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing 737 MAX 8 is seen on the tarmac of Ezeiza Airport, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina Dec 4, 2017. REUTERS

Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes

Men wait for the water level to drop in a flooded street after heavy rains in Vila Prudente neighbourhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 11, 2019. REUTERS

Brazil's largest city flooded, 11 dead

Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

US to mandate 737 MAX 8 design changes

Airplane engine parts are seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu. REUTERS

US says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash

Black box recovered from Ethiopian Airlines plane

Talk to Pakistan, former Modi ally urges India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.