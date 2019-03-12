Home > World

Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes

Published: 12 Mar 2019

Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Monday it had suspended the operation of its six Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes until it had clear information about the investigation into the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet on Sunday.

"Flights operated with these planes will be covered by the rest of the fleet," Aeromexico said in a statement.

