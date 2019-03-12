Ethiopian plane smoked and shuddered before deadly plunge
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2019 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 02:46 PM BdST
The Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed killing 157 people was making a strange rattling noise and trailed smoke and debris as it swerved above a field of panicked cows before hitting earth, according to witnesses.
Flight 302 took off from the Ethiopian capital on Sunday morning bound for Nairobi with passengers from more than 30 countries. All on board the Boeing 737 MAX 8 died.
The pilot had requested permission to return, saying he was having problems - but it was too late.
Half a dozen witnesses interviewed by Reuters in the farmland where the plane came down reported smoke billowing out behind, while four of them also described a loud sound.
"It was a loud rattling sound. Like straining and shaking metal," said Turn Buzuna, a 26-year-old housewife and farmer who lives about 300 meters (328 yards) from the crash site.
"Everyone says they have never heard that kind of sound from a plane and they are under a flight path," she added.
Malka Galato, 47, a barley and wheat farmer whose field the plane crashed in, also described smoke and sparks from the back. "The plane was very close to the ground and it made a turn... Cows that were grazing in the fields ran in panic," he said.
"It tried to climb but it failed and went down nose first," he said. "There was fire and white smoke which then turned black."
CHILDREN'S BOOKS, PERFUME AT CRASH
As the plane had only just taken off, it was loaded with fuel.
At the site, Red Cross workers in masks sifted gently through victims' belongings. Children's books - Dr Seuss's "Oh The Thinks You Can Think" and "Anne of Green Gables" - lay near a French-English dictionary burnt along one edge.
The aircraft was broken into small pieces, the largest among them a wheel and a dented engine. The debris was spread over land roughly the size of two football fields.
Investigators found two black box recorders on Monday, which will help piece together the plane's final minutes.
"When it was hovering, fire was following its tail, then it tried to lift its nose," said another witness, Gadisa Benti. "When it passed over our house, the nose pointed down and the tail raised up. It went straight to the ground with its nose, it then exploded."
Local resident Nigusu Tesema helped gather victims' scattered identity papers to hand to police.
"We are shocked and saddened," he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ethiopian plane smoked and shuddered before deadly plunge
- Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
- Eleven dead as Brazil's largest city flooded
- 'All-or-nothing' US approach toward North Korea won't work: Moon adviser
- Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash
- US to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
- US says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash, Boeing shares dip
- Talk to Pakistan, former Modi ally urges India amid Kashmir tension
- Recovered black box from Ethiopian Airlines crashed flight is cockpit voice recorder: state TV
- World must prepare for inevitable next flu pandemic: WHO
Most Read
- In a stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- BCL win most DUCSU hall unions but independents dominate female halls
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
- US to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
- Boycotting panels call for DUCSU polls to be scrapped
- All Bangladeshi TV stations will use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 by May 12: Minister
- Banani rape suspect Shafat’s wife alleges assault by father-in-law Dildar
- Ruqayyah Hall incident staged, case to be filed: BCL
- Most panels withdraw from DUCSU polls, call for fresh election
- All eight independent candidates win Shamsunnahar Hall posts in DUCSU polls