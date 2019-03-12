Home > World

Eleven dead as Brazil's largest city flooded

Published: 12 Mar 2019

Intense floods in Latin America’s business hub Sao Paulo killed at least 11 people, turned roads into rivers and tossed cars atop buildings and into trees, with authorities bracing for more rain Monday evening.

Five people drowned. The others, including at least one infant, were buried alive in mudslides, according to the Sao Paulo state security secretariat.

Nearly 110 millimeters - over 4 inches - of rain fell from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, 70 percent of the amount expected for the entire month of March, authorities said.

That caused chaos in Sao Paulo’s already clogged traffic, as commuter trains were partially shut down, and buses and cars were stuck in gridlocked streets.

Rain is forecast for at least another two days.

The Mercedes Benz truck and bus factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo was flooded and activity partially suspended, according to the local metalworkers’ union. The German automaker is the largest manufacturer of trucks and buses in Brazil, having sold 21,153 vehicles last year.

Mercedes Benz did not reply to requests for comment.

