Bolton says Pakistan committed to easing tensions with India
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2019 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 06:58 PM BdST
White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday Pakistan’s foreign minister has assured him Islamabad is committed to de-escalating tensions with India and dealing “firmly” with terrorists.
Bolton’s comments follow a Feb. 14 suicide bombing, claimed by Pakistan-based militants, which killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police.
“Spoke with Pakistani FM (Shah Mehmood) Qureshi to encourage meaningful steps against JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) and other terrorist groups operating from Pakistan,” Bolton said on Twitter.
“The FM assured me that Pakistan would deal firmly with all terrorists and will continue steps to deescalate tensions with India,” Bolton added.
Pakistan, which denies Indian accusations of aiding militant groups, last week announced a crackdown against all proscribed outfits.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry late on Monday said Qureshi informed Bolton “about the de-escalatory measures taken by Pakistan” in the wake of the aerial bombing missions carried out by both countries in late February.
Qureshi told Bolton that Pakistan’s strike in Kashmir on Feb. 27 was in self-defense and retaliation to India’s raid on its territory a day earlier. New Delhi said it hit a JeM training camp in Pakistan, but Islamabad denies any such camp exists.
The two countries fought an aerial dogfight over Kashmir on Feb. 27, and a couple of days later Pakistan returned a downed Indian pilot in a gesture that appeared to de-escalate the crisis.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in a joint conference with Qureshi, commended Pakistan on Tuesday for returning the pilot and offering talks with India. But he also urged Islamabad to stamp out militant groups which attack neighboring countries.
“We both agreed that cross-border terrorism has to be permanently stopped and there too there have been positive signs in the past few days that we welcome very much,” Maas said. “Ultimately it’s about fighting any kind of terrorism and extremism.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Prize-winning author, 21 UN workers among dead in Ethiopian Airlines crash
- US to withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela
- Brexit hangs in balance as parliament to vote on May's tweaked deal
- N York attorney general is investigating Trump projects: NY Times
- Trump proposes a record $4.75 trillion budget
- Ethiopian plane smoked and shuddered before deadly plunge
- Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
- Eleven dead as Brazil's largest city flooded
- 'All-or-nothing' US approach toward North Korea won't work: Moon adviser
- Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash
Most Read
- In a stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- BCL win most DUCSU hall unions but independents dominate female halls
- US to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
- DUCSU VP Nur comes under attack at TSC
- Banani rape suspect Shafat’s wife alleges assault by father-in-law Dildar
- All Bangladeshi TV stations will use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 by May 12: Minister
- Philippines' RCBC sues 'vicious' Bangladesh Bank over heist claim
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
- Chhatra League welcomes new DUCSU VP Nur in signs of easing tension
- DUCSU polls: Case filed against Nur, Liton over alleged harassment and vandalism