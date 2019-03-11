Recovered black box from Ethiopian Airlines crashed flight is cockpit voice recorder: state TV
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Mar 2019 07:00 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 07:00 PM BdST
The black box recovered from the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday is the cockpit voice recorder, Ethiopian state TV said on Monday.
Investigators at the crash site recovered the recorder, TV said.
The passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board and raising questions about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model that also crashed in Indonesia in October.
