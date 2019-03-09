Algeria’s protests grow as new cracks appear in the regime
>> Adam Nossiter, The New York Times
Published: 09 Mar 2019 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 03:28 PM BdST
For a third successive week, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital and cities across Algeria on Friday to protest a fifth term for the country’s gravely ill president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, as new cracks opened in the long-standing authoritarian regime.
Many of the protesters on Friday started marching even before the end of weekly prayers, a new development in what has become a wildfire popular revolt organised largely through social media.
The streets of Algiers were so packed with demonstrators that movement inside the crowds was impossible, observers reported. At one point crowds forced through barriers blocking access to the presidential palace, the Mouradia.
The demonstrations were largely nonviolent although there were some clashes between demonstrators and the police, who used tear gas. The police detained 195 people, Algerian state television reported.
“This is a revolutionary situation,” said Lahouari Addi, an Algeria specialist who is emeritus professor at the Institute of Political Studies in Lyon. “The protests are huge. It’s the whole population that wants to see them go.”
A woman gestures during a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, Algeria Mar 8, 2019. REUTERS
On Friday seven prominent members of the ruling National Liberation Front party — successor to the liberation movement that freed Algeria from French rule — resigned from the party to express support for the protesters, according to Algerian media.
Earlier in the week, the powerful organisation of former liberation-war combatants, the Moujahidin, saluted the “civilised behavior” of the anti-government demonstrators and denounced corruption “at the heart of the power hierarchy.” Several chief executives have resigned from the industry bosses’ league in support of the protest as well, although its head remains close to Bouteflika.
Perhaps most significant, El Djeich, the magazine of the country’s powerful army, published an editorial Friday hinting at support for the mainly youthful protesters.
One of the country’s leading opposition figures, Mohcine Belabbas, predicted that the movement would continue. And he suggested that a larger goal had overtaken the original one of Bouteflika’s ouster.
“The people have a determination to fight it out with the system,” said Belabbas, head of the Rally for Culture and Democracy party, who joined the protesters in the streets of Algiers on Friday. “There can’t be any turning back.”
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 counts of lying to police over ‘hate crime hoax’
- Ex-Army intelligence analyst Manning jailed for defying grand jury subpoena
- Venezuela power flickers after worst blackout in decades
- Democrats' Twitter war: Should US borrow a lot, or a whole lot?
- Baby of Islamic State teenager in UK furore dies: Syrian group
- PM Khan says no militants will be allowed to attack from Pakistani soil
- Musk's SpaceX capsule set to splash down Friday after space station stop
- Gender equality, rights on agenda on International Women's Day
- Finland's cabinet quits over failure to deliver healthcare reform
- Eight years on, water woes threaten Fukushima cleanup
Most Read
- Indian Air Force’s fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan
- Sultan Mansur has ‘belittled himself’ by taking oath as an MP, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Some ex-student leaders lying about Bangabandhu's Mar 7 speech: Hasina
- Jatiya Oikya Front MPs-elect should join parliament like Mansur, says Nasim
- Sultan Mansur tells parliament he was in ‘political prison for 18 years’
- Woman found dead after Buriganga boat capsize
- Truck roll-over in Mexico kills at least 25
- Military saris in vogue as India parades patriotism to Pakistan
- A surge in women’s mosques
- Venezuela hit by major blackout, government blames 'sabotage'