Home > World

Lawyers hope refugees' case against Damascus will be breakthrough

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Mar 2019 10:11 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 10:11 PM BdST

Lawyers representing Syrian refugees in Jordan have asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Syria for alleged crimes against humanity in what they hope will be a breakthrough after previous initiatives have failed.

The case is being brought on behalf of 28 refugees who are now staying in refugee camps on the border and say they were forced to leave Syria because of life-threatening attacks on them by government forces.

As Syria is not signed up to the Rome treaty establishing the ICC in The Hague, it has not previously been possible to seek a case against Assad's government. But London-based lawyers Stoke White argue the ICC has jurisdiction because Jordan, to where the refugees fled, is a signatory.

"The devastating war in Syria has been going on for almost nine years now and no one has yet been held accountable for the hundreds of thousands of violations against civilians," said leading lawyer Rodney Dixon.

"This case represents a genuine breakthrough for the Syrian victims."

Stoke White said the refugees had testified about being bombed, shot at, detained and tortured, abused and having witnessed mass killings and large-scale violations.

It argues that the ICC's decision last September that it had jurisdiction over the alleged deportations of Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh as a possible crime against humanity should act as a precedence for the Syrian refugees.

The United Nations General Assembly set up a special team in 2016 to prepare possible cases over war crimes and human rights abuses committed during the conflict in Syria.

However, previous efforts to prosecute members of Assad's government have failed and Russia and China have also vetoed attempts to give the ICC a mandate to set up a special tribunal for Syria.

In February, police detained three Syrians in Germany and France on suspicion of torture and other crimes against humanity, the first arrests in Europe against suspected figures in Syria's security service.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Guaido urges more sanctions after envoy's expulsion

Trump concern over North Korea rocket site

Thai court bans party for nominating princess for PM

Pakistani Army: A Pakistani soldier ties his national flag upside down on a watchtower as seen across the fenced border between India and Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu Mar 1, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Pakistan seizes religious schools

Blast in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 wounded

Caption: FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) attends a meeting with China's Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 3, 2018. REUTERS

China lauds Pakistan's Kashmir ‘restraint’

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after testifying in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS

Cohen submits new documents

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS

Huawei sues US government

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.