Lawyers hope refugees' case against Damascus will be breakthrough
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2019 10:11 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 10:11 PM BdST
Lawyers representing Syrian refugees in Jordan have asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Syria for alleged crimes against humanity in what they hope will be a breakthrough after previous initiatives have failed.
The case is being brought on behalf of 28 refugees who are now staying in refugee camps on the border and say they were forced to leave Syria because of life-threatening attacks on them by government forces.
As Syria is not signed up to the Rome treaty establishing the ICC in The Hague, it has not previously been possible to seek a case against Assad's government. But London-based lawyers Stoke White argue the ICC has jurisdiction because Jordan, to where the refugees fled, is a signatory.
"The devastating war in Syria has been going on for almost nine years now and no one has yet been held accountable for the hundreds of thousands of violations against civilians," said leading lawyer Rodney Dixon.
"This case represents a genuine breakthrough for the Syrian victims."
Stoke White said the refugees had testified about being bombed, shot at, detained and tortured, abused and having witnessed mass killings and large-scale violations.
It argues that the ICC's decision last September that it had jurisdiction over the alleged deportations of Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh as a possible crime against humanity should act as a precedence for the Syrian refugees.
The United Nations General Assembly set up a special team in 2016 to prepare possible cases over war crimes and human rights abuses committed during the conflict in Syria.
However, previous efforts to prosecute members of Assad's government have failed and Russia and China have also vetoed attempts to give the ICC a mandate to set up a special tribunal for Syria.
In February, police detained three Syrians in Germany and France on suspicion of torture and other crimes against humanity, the first arrests in Europe against suspected figures in Syria's security service.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian lawmakers get off on wrong foot in 'shoe brawl'
- Venezuela's Guaido urges more sanctions after German envoy's expulsion
- EU states reject blacklisting Saudi, others over dirty money
- Trump would be 'very disappointed' in Kim if North Korea rebuilding rocket site
- Hundreds of IS fighters surrender in Syria
- Blast in India's Jammu and Kashmir wounds at least 18: police
- Pakistan seizes religious schools in intensified crackdown on militants
- Thai court bans party for nominating princess for PM
- Ex-Trump attorney Cohen hands over new documents to Congress
- US senators say Saudi crown prince has gone 'full gangster'
Most Read
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Saudi delegation ‘serious’ about starting new chapter with Bangladesh
- Bangladesh expects $15bn in Saudi investments
- Security officer sacked after actor Ilias Kanchan crosses airport security with a gun
- India may prosecute The Hindu newspaper under secrets act over Rafale documents
- Gono Forum MP-elect Mukabbir Khan backtracks on oath, Sultan firm
- Gono Forum expels MP Sultan Mansur for ‘disobeying’ coalition decision
- Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign two investment agreements, four MoUs
- Don’t want to hear losses in jute sector, says PM Hasina
- In Bangladesh, 88 percent women face abusive words outside home: Study