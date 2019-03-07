EU states reject blacklisting Saudi, others over dirty money
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2019 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 05:17 PM BdST
The 28 member states of the European Union all backed a decision on Thursday to reject a proposal from the EU executive to add Saudi Arabia to a blacklist of countries suspected of being lax on terrorist financing and money-laundering.
The Council of the EU said in a statement that the unanimous decision was taken because the European Commission’s proposed list, which also included four US territories, “was not established in a transparent and resilient process that actively incentivises affected countries to take decisive action while also respecting their right to be heard”.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EU states reject blacklisting Saudi, others over dirty money
- Trump would be 'very disappointed' in Kim if North Korea rebuilding rocket site
- Hundreds of IS fighters surrender in Syria
- Blast in India's Jammu and Kashmir wounds at least 18: police
- Pakistan seizes religious schools in intensified crackdown on militants
- Thai court bans party for nominating princess for PM
- Ex-Trump attorney Cohen hands over new documents to Congress
- US senators say Saudi crown prince has gone 'full gangster'
- China praises Pakistan's 'restraint' over Kashmir tensions
- Huawei sues US government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
Most Read
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Bangladesh expects $15bn in Saudi investments
- Security officer sacked after actor Ilias Kanchan crosses airport security with a gun
- Gono Forum MP-elect Mukabbir Khan backtracks on oath, Sultan firm
- Saudi delegation ‘serious’ about starting new chapter with Bangladesh
- Don’t want to hear losses in jute sector, says PM Hasina
- India may prosecute The Hindu newspaper under secrets act over Rafale documents
- Satellite images show madrasa buildings still standing at scene of Indian bombing
- Quader's health improves further in Singapore
- Former AL MP Rana granted bail in Jubo League murder case