Blast in India's Jammu and Kashmir wounds at least 18: police

Published: 07 Mar 2019 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 04:02 PM BdST

A grenade explosion at a bus stand in the Indian city of Jammu wounded at least 18 people on Thursday, police said, in an attack just weeks after a Pakistan-based militant group killed 40 paramilitary police in Kashmir, almost sparking a war.

“I request everybody to maintain calm,” Jammu’s police chief M.K. Sinha told reporters at the site of the blast. “We are chasing all leads.”

Jammu is the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir state.

