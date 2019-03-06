Home > World

Strike over labor dispute grounds flights at Kenya's main airport

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Mar 2019 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 05:32 PM BdST

A strike over a labor dispute disrupted flights at Kenya’s main international airport in Nairobi early on Wednesday, Kenya Airports Authority said, though the transport minister expected them to resume soon.

Hundreds of passengers were waiting outside the international and domestic terminals and riot police dispersed picketing ground staff, a Reuters witness said, adding that three planes took off at about 0530 GMT despite the strike.

Twenty-five foreign airlines operate out of JKIA, including Kenya Airways, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, South African Airways and Ethiopian Airlines.

Transport Minister James Macharia said replacement staff had been found to screen passengers and luggage.

“That matter has been sorted out... I can assure you that within the hour we will have our first aircraft actually flying out,” Macharia told reporters at 0645 GMT at the airport.

The strike at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport follows a labor dispute over contracts and job security between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU)and Kenya Airways.

Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz told reporters that 24 flights had been delayed and two diverted to other Kenyan airports.

“We are processing them with the new screeners we have brought in from the air force but also from (Kenya Airways), so the first flight is scheduled for departure at 1030,” said Jonny Andersen, CEO of Kenya Airports Authority.

He said there would be delays to scheduled flights throughout the day.

Union leader Moss Ndiema was arrested shortly after making a speech at the airport, Kenya’s Citizen TV reported. A court injunction had earlier ordered the suspension of the planned industrial action.

 “I feel bad, very bad, because I don’t know what is going to happen. There are many passengers here,” said Adebukola Idayat Atunrase, an Egypt Air passenger en route to Nigeria.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A cropped version of a satellite image shows a close-up of a madrasa near Balakot. REUTERS

Madrasa buildings still remain at scene of Indian bombing

Afghan police officer: An Afghan police officer stands guard near the site of an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz

At least 16 killed in bomb, gun attack in eastern Afghanistan

File Photo: Shopkeepers watch the speech of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, at a shop selling television screens in Karachi, Pakistan Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan cracks down on militants

Commercial satellite image shows North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station. REUTERS

N Korea rebuilds part of missile site

Kelly McMenimen with her son, Tobias Halpern, 8, whom she opted not to vaccinate, at Lagunitas Elementary school in Lagunitas, California. The New York Times.

Research confirms measles vaccine does not cause autism

A demonstrator holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS

Senate to push Trump on Khashoggi

Dr Ravindra Gupta, a virologist at University College London, in his office, Feb 28, 2019. For just the second time since the global epidemic began, a patient appears to have been cured of infection with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, scientists reported on Feb 26. “I think this does change the game a little bit,” Gupta said. The New York Times

Second HIV patient reported cured

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 1, 2019. REUTERS

How scandal ensnared Justin Trudeau

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.