Home > World

Over 80 migrants rescued off Italy's Lampedusa

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Mar 2019 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 05:02 PM BdST

Eighty-seven migrants in a wooden boat have been rescued off the Italian island of Lampedusa and are due to arrive in Malta on Wednesday, officials said.

Malta’s armed forces said one of its patrol boats took in the migrants late on Tuesday after an Italian vessel sent to rescue them broke down.

Italy has become engaged with a number of spats with Malta - the European Union’s smallest country - over who should take in migrants found in the Mediterranean.

The number of illegal migrants entering the European Union fell sharply for the third year in a row in 2018, the head of the EU’s border control agency Frontex said last month.

But thousands fleeing poverty and conflict across the Middle East and Africa still attempt the perilous crossing. And arrivals have exacerbated political tensions and fueled a rise in far-right, anti-immigration parties across the continent.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A cropped version of a satellite image shows a close-up of a madrasa near Balakot. REUTERS

Madrasa buildings still remain at scene of Indian bombing

Afghan police officer: An Afghan police officer stands guard near the site of an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz

At least 16 killed in bomb, gun attack in eastern Afghanistan

File Photo: Shopkeepers watch the speech of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, at a shop selling television screens in Karachi, Pakistan Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan cracks down on militants

Commercial satellite image shows North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station. REUTERS

N Korea rebuilds part of missile site

Kelly McMenimen with her son, Tobias Halpern, 8, whom she opted not to vaccinate, at Lagunitas Elementary school in Lagunitas, California. The New York Times.

Research confirms measles vaccine does not cause autism

A demonstrator holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS

Senate to push Trump on Khashoggi

Dr Ravindra Gupta, a virologist at University College London, in his office, Feb 28, 2019. For just the second time since the global epidemic began, a patient appears to have been cured of infection with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, scientists reported on Feb 26. “I think this does change the game a little bit,” Gupta said. The New York Times

Second HIV patient reported cured

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 1, 2019. REUTERS

How scandal ensnared Justin Trudeau

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.