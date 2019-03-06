2,000 more people quit IS Syria pocket: SDF military source
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Mar 2019 07:11 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2019 07:11 PM BdST
More than 2,000 people were evacuated on Wednesday from Islamic State’s last pocket in eastern Syria at Baghouz, said a military source in the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which is besieging the area.
More than 6,500 people were evacuated over the previous 24 hours, including hundreds of surrendering jihadist fighters, a spokesman for the SDF said on Tuesday, after the militia had slowed its assault to let out more civilians.
