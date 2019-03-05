Pompeo sees more North Korea talks, Seoul faces limits in mediator role
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Mar 2019 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2019 05:05 PM BdST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was hopeful the United States would send a delegation to North Korea in the coming weeks, after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended with no deal.
The leaders’ second summit, held last week in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, failed to produce any agreement or immediate plan for follow-up negotiations.
“I am hopeful, although I have no commitment yet, that we will be back at it, that I’ll have a team in Pyongyang in the next couple weeks,” Pompeo told the Iowa Farm Bureau.
“I’m continuing to work to find those places where there’s a shared interest,” he said.
The two sides gave different reasons for the abrupt end to the talks about denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.
Trump said on Thursday that North Korea wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, while North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said they had only demanded a partial easing in exchange for dismantling its main nuclear site at Yongbyon.
However, the two sides left room for further discussions, with Trump highlighting the economic benefits for North Korea if it gave up its nuclear weapons.
North Korean state media, which in the past has used fiery rhetoric against Trump and blamed the United States for previous failed negotiations, reported on Tuesday that Kim returned home after a “successful” trip to Vietnam.
It made no mention of the summit breakdown or any disagreement between the two leaders, in line with its positive coverage last week.
Pompeo said during the Iowa visit that his team has been trying to convince Kim that the security of his country and government would not be compromised if it abandoned its nuclear weapons program.
The United States and South Korea announced on Saturday an end to large-scale joint military exercises held every spring.
North Korea has long derided the combined exercises, which often involve U.S. nuclear bombers, stealth jets and naval ships in what Pyongyang has called a “rehearsal for war.”
Smaller drills will continue, but ending large-scale exercises could help the nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, South Korean officials said.
In another indication that the North might be trying to take steps to secure a compromise, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that a five-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon, which produces weapons-grade plutonium used to build bombs, had not been operational since late last year.
The news agency, citing lawmakers briefed by intelligence officials, said there had been no sign of reprocessing plutonium at the reactor.
That contradicted US nuclear scientist Siegfried Hecker who said spent fuel generated by the reactor from 2016-18 appeared to have been reprocessed starting last May.
The summit collapse could hurt South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s bid to play the role of mediator, as requested by Trump, according to Moon’s office. Moon had hoped that eased US sanctions would help to restart projects between the Koreas, including a factory park and tourism zone.
Some pro-engagement experts in South Korea have blamed the United States for failing to address the North’s concerns.
A former unification minister, Chung Se-hyun, who advises Moon on Korean relations, said he believed the summit fell apart after John Bolton, Trump’s hawkish national security adviser, joined the discussions.
“Bolton being present at the expanded second-day meeting was a sign of breakdown,” Chung told a seminar in Seoul on Tuesday.
“They had Bolton in raising the bar, and the North Koreans responded with stronger demands for sanctions relief, which leads them nowhere. It was a premeditated collapse.”
Other experts say the Moon administration can no longer play a bridging role by echoing North Korea’s demands for sanctions relief. They also worry that the halt in major military drills could hurt joint readiness and the US-South Korea alliance.
“As a mediator, your job is to draw not just US concessions, but also more proactive action from North Korea toward denuclearization,” said Shin Beom-chul, a senior fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.
Moon, who has urged his officials to find a way to break the impasse, said in a speech to naval cadets on Tuesday that the pursuit of peace with the North would deliver denuclearization and a “peace-driven” economy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- How scandal ensnared Justin Trudeau: a corruption case and ‘veiled threats’
- Japanese court grants bail to ex-Nissan chair Ghosn after more than 3-month detention
- Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it 'seriously'
- US senators pledge to push Trump on Saudis, journalist's death
- Indian states struggle to maintain their identities
- OIC okays legal action against Myanmar at ICJ
- Some IS jihadists surrender in eastern Syria but unknown number remain
- Ukraine's Tymoshenko: 'Gas princess', prisoner, and next president?
- China accuses detained Canadian of stealing state secrets
- Syria fighters say IS still holds civilians, slowing attack
Most Read
- Ailing Obaidul Quader reaches Singapore for advanced heart treatment
- Top Indian cardiologist Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors as he calls on Hasina
- Bangladesh imposes tax on Facebook, YouTube ads
- Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed
- Biplab Barua, Moshiur Humayun named prime minister's special assistants
- Tamim, Soumya and Mahmudullah make gains in ICC Test rankings
- Bangladesh looks to central bank cyber-heist case settlement to recover funds
- India’s military, ailing and poor, nears its brink
- HC orders police to close Narayanganj Sadar OC
- Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it 'seriously'