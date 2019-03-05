Home > World

Nobel Foundation says two literature prizes to be awarded this year

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Mar 2019 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2019 05:52 PM BdST

The Swedish academy will be allowed to award the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize for literature this year, the Nobel Foundation said on Tuesday, after a sex scandal forced a postponement of last year's prize.

"It will again be possible to award the Nobel prize in literature and this autumn laureates for both 2018 and 2019 will be selected," it said in a statement.

The Nobel Foundation last year stopped the Academy from awarding the prize after a string of sexual misconduct allegations against the husband of one of the members effectively paralysed the literary body.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A demonstrator holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS

Senate to push Trump on Khashoggi

Dr Ravindra Gupta, a virologist at University College London, in his office, Feb 28, 2019. For just the second time since the global epidemic began, a patient appears to have been cured of infection with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, scientists reported on Feb 26. “I think this does change the game a little bit,” Gupta said. The New York Times

Second HIV patient reported cured

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 1, 2019. REUTERS

How scandal ensnared Justin Trudeau

Two Nobel literature prizes to be awarded this year

FILE PHOTO: U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Burundi shuts UN human rights office

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds a walkie-talkie in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria Mar 3, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian army attacks IS targets

Canadian PM Trudeau shuffles his cabinet after the resignation of Treasury Board President Brison in Ottawa. REUTERS

Canadian minister quits over bribery scandal

Pompeo sees more North Korea talks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.