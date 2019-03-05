Nobel Foundation says two literature prizes to be awarded this year
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Mar 2019 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2019 05:52 PM BdST
The Swedish academy will be allowed to award the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize for literature this year, the Nobel Foundation said on Tuesday, after a sex scandal forced a postponement of last year's prize.
"It will again be possible to award the Nobel prize in literature and this autumn laureates for both 2018 and 2019 will be selected," it said in a statement.
The Nobel Foundation last year stopped the Academy from awarding the prize after a string of sexual misconduct allegations against the husband of one of the members effectively paralysed the literary body.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nobel Foundation says two literature prizes to be awarded this year
- Burundi forces United Nations to shut human rights office
- Pompeo sees more North Korea talks, Seoul faces limits in mediator role
- Syrian army attacks Islamic State targets in desert
- HIV is reported cured in a second patient, a milestone in the global AIDS epidemic
- How scandal ensnared Justin Trudeau: a corruption case and ‘veiled threats’
- Japanese court grants bail to ex-Nissan chair Ghosn after more than 3-month detention
- Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it 'seriously'
- US senators pledge to push Trump on Saudis, journalist's death
- Indian states struggle to maintain their identities
Most Read
- Bangladesh imposes tax on Facebook, YouTube ads
- Second Canadian minister quits over scandal, Trudeau taking it 'seriously'
- Quader likely to undergo bypass surgery in Singapore
- Trump plans to end India's preferential trade treatment
- Top Indian cardiologist Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors as he calls on Hasina
- Ailing Obaidul Quader reaches Singapore for advanced heart treatment
- Writer Arundhati Roy’s discussion moved to new venue after police ban
- IAF shoots down Pakistani drone on Rajasthan border
- OIC okays legal action against Myanmar at ICJ
- Indian states struggle to maintain their identities