Home > World

Burundi forces United Nations to shut human rights office

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Mar 2019 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2019 05:30 PM BdST

Burundi has forced the United Nations to shut its local human rights office after 23 years, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday.

Bachelet said the central African state's government had declared it had made sufficient progress in human rights, so that the existence of the UN office was no longer justified.

“It is with deep regret that we have had to close our office in Burundi after a 23-year presence in the country,” she said in a statement.

Many advancements in human rights in Burundi had been jeopardised since 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a third term, Bachelet added.

Violence surged after the announcement, which many saw as a breach of the constitution. He won re-election but the decision to stand sparked protests and a security crackdown.

In October 2016, Burundi suspended all cooperation with the UN office in Burundi, following publication of a report by a UN independent investigation that said the government and its supporters were responsible for crimes against humanity.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A demonstrator holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. REUTERS

Senate to push Trump on Khashoggi

Dr Ravindra Gupta, a virologist at University College London, in his office, Feb 28, 2019. For just the second time since the global epidemic began, a patient appears to have been cured of infection with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, scientists reported on Feb 26. “I think this does change the game a little bit,” Gupta said. The New York Times

Second HIV patient reported cured

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 1, 2019. REUTERS

How scandal ensnared Justin Trudeau

Two Nobel literature prizes to be awarded this year

FILE PHOTO: U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Burundi shuts UN human rights office

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds a walkie-talkie in Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria Mar 3, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian army attacks IS targets

Canadian PM Trudeau shuffles his cabinet after the resignation of Treasury Board President Brison in Ottawa. REUTERS

Canadian minister quits over bribery scandal

Pompeo sees more North Korea talks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.