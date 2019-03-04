Home > World

Malaysia's ruling coalition loses seat in state by-election

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Mar 2019 12:25 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 12:25 AM BdST

Malaysia’s ruling coalition lost a state constituency in a by-election on Saturday, in a sign of waning popularity of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s alliance.

Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan coalition, or Alliance of Hope, lost a seat in the Semenyih constituency in Selangor state by 1,914 votes. It had won the seat in May 2018 but a by-election had to be called following the death of the lawmaker in January.

The constituency was won by Barisan Nasional - Malaysia’s grand old party that was ousted in a national election last year after over 60 years in power.

The loss is a blow for Mahathir’s coalition, which has been facing criticism of failing to deliver promised reforms quickly and protecting Islam and rights of the majority ethnic Malays.

In the national election last year, Mahathir’s coalition won overwhelming support from ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities, but it secured the votes of only 30 percent of Malay voters, according to estimates by independent polling firm Merdeka Center.

Polls published since have showed the coalition has been losing support among the Malays, some of whom fear that affirmative-action policies favoring them in business, education and housing could be taken away.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Najib Razak - who used to lead the Barisan Nasional alliance - has been getting more popular on social media.

Najib has been trying to shed the image of a wealthy, elite politician and elicit public sympathy ahead of corruption trials due this year. He has denied any wrongdoing and has pled not guilty.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Renu Begum, sister of teenage British girl Shamima Begum, holds a photo of her sister as she makes an appeal for her to return home at Scotland Yard, in London, Britain February 22, 2015. Reuters

IS bride 'should live in Holland': husband

FILE PHOTO: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) bunkers are pictured near the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu March 1, 2019. Reuters

India may have to accept mediation

No economic future for N Korea: Trump

President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, walk together to a meeting at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 28, 2019. The New York Times

How the Trump-Kim summit failed

US-S Korea ends large scale military exercises

India-Pak border quiet but Kashmir tense

Russia is ready for Venezuela talks with US

Brexit supporters give May 3 tests for EU deal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.