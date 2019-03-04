India says French-made Rafale jets to be inducted in September 2019
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Mar 2019 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 05:45 PM BdST
India will induct French-made Rafale combat jet in September, the chief of the Indian air force B.S. Dhanoa said on Monday.
India has ordered 36 planes from Dassault Aviation as part of a modernization program of the air force which is phasing out its Soviet-era planes.
