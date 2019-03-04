Home > World

India says French-made Rafale jets to be inducted in September 2019

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Mar 2019 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 05:45 PM BdST

India will induct French-made Rafale combat jet in September, the chief of the Indian air force B.S. Dhanoa said on Monday.

India has ordered 36 planes from Dassault Aviation as part of a modernization program of the air force which is phasing out its Soviet-era planes.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Helicopter crash in Kenya kills 5

The Kingdom Tower stands in the night in Riyadh Nov 16, 2007. REUTERS

Saudi Arabia approves tourism visa

FILE PHOTO: Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO), is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters December 6, 2018. Huawei/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Huawei CFO suing Canada over December arrest

FILE PHOTO: Renu Begum, sister of teenage British girl Shamima Begum, holds a photo of her sister as she makes an appeal for her to return home at Scotland Yard, in London, Britain February 22, 2015. Reuters

IS bride 'should live in Holland': husband

Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, stands under armed escort near Pakistan-India border in Wagah, Pakistan in this Mar 1, 2019 image from a video footage. REUTERS/PTV via Reuters TV

Dogfight raises questions about India’s ‘vintage’ military

Cindy holds her son, Adonai, whom she said was born of rape by a smuggler while she crossed the border, on Dec 1, 2017. Of all the hazards facing migrant women along the southwest border, one of the most ubiquitous and devastating is sexual assault. The New York Times

The nightmare of sexual violence on the US border

FILE PHOTO: Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO), is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters Dec 6, 2018. Huawei/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Huawei CFO sues Canada over arrest

A man walks next to a road sign directing to the US embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS

US to merge Palestine mission with Israel embassy

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.