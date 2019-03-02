Home > World

Part of Mumbai airport evacuated after alleged bomb threat call

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Mar 2019 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 07:18 PM BdST

A part of the Mumbai international airport's Terminal 2 has been evacuated after authorities received what they said was a "non-specific" bomb threat call at around 11am.

A Mumbai airport official said security teams were carrying out searches in the premises, NDTV reports on Saturday.

"Mumbai airport authorities received a call around 11am which threatened that a bomb explosion would take place at the international terminal in the next 12 hours. Following this, offices of various airlines, and pre-departure and arrival areas were evacuated," the official said.

A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee then decided to evacuate departure, pre-security hold area and 'meeters and greeters' area of Terminal 2 as a mitigation measure.

Operations at the Mumbai airport are already shut due to ongoing runway maintenance and repairing work, which started on Feb 7, said the NDTV.

Both runways of the airport do not function from 11am to 5pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays as part of the work which is scheduled till Mar 30.

