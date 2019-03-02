Part of Mumbai airport evacuated after alleged bomb threat call
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2019 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 07:18 PM BdST
A part of the Mumbai international airport's Terminal 2 has been evacuated after authorities received what they said was a "non-specific" bomb threat call at around 11am.
A Mumbai airport official said security teams were carrying out searches in the premises, NDTV reports on Saturday.
"Mumbai airport authorities received a call around 11am which threatened that a bomb explosion would take place at the international terminal in the next 12 hours. Following this, offices of various airlines, and pre-departure and arrival areas were evacuated," the official said.
A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee then decided to evacuate departure, pre-security hold area and 'meeters and greeters' area of Terminal 2 as a mitigation measure.
Operations at the Mumbai airport are already shut due to ongoing runway maintenance and repairing work, which started on Feb 7, said the NDTV.
Both runways of the airport do not function from 11am to 5pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays as part of the work which is scheduled till Mar 30.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi Arabia strips Osama bin Laden's son of citizenship
- US-backed Syrian force attacks final IS enclave
- Venezuela's Guaido says 600 military officers have abandoned Maduro
- Dozens of Rohingya Muslims found on Malaysian beach, officials say
- British teenager who married ISIS fighter has fled Syrian camp, lawyer says
- Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot Abhinandan at border
- Somali special forces battle militants holding hostages
- At least 84 die fleeing Islamic State in Deir al-Zor in east Syria: UN
- Pakistan to lodge UN complaint against India for ‘eco-terrorism’ forest bombing
- Back home from Hanoi, Trump faces more political headwinds
Most Read
- High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das arrives in Dhaka to take Bangladesh, India 'closer'
- Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot as confrontation cools
- Tyre burst forces Biman’s Dash-8 plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- Serajul Alam Khan masterminded independence, claims Abdur Rab
- A cup of tea for a MiG-21
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers
- British teenager who married ISIS fighter has fled Syrian camp, lawyer says
- RAB rescues ‘abducted’ schoolgirl from Jahangirnagar University hall
- FACTBOX-India and Pakistan: nuclear arsenals and strategies
- Bangladesh, India are both victims of terrorism, says Sushma Swaraj