British teenager who married ISIS fighter has fled Syrian camp, lawyer says
>>Benjamin Mueller, The New York Times
Published: 01 Mar 2019 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 12:00 AM BdST
Shamima Begum, the 19-year-old Briton who married an Islamic State fighter four years ago and recently asked to be allowed to return home, has been forced to move from her place in a Syrian refugee camp with her newborn after receiving threats, her family’s lawyer said Friday.
Related Stories
British media outlets reported that Begum may have been moved to another refugee camp closer to the border with Iraq. But in a phone call on Friday afternoon, the lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, said: “We don’t know where she has been moved to. We don’t know if it’s within the camp or to another one.”
The new development adds to the uncertainty surrounding a case that has split opinion in Britain. Some Britons have said that Begum was so young when she left to join the extremists that she deserves a chance at rehabilitation. Others have called for her never to be allowed back in Britain again.
The British newspaper The Sun was the first to report the threats against Begum in Al Hawl refugee camp in northeastern Syria, where she fled to several weeks ago from the last remaining village held by the Islamic State in Syria.
She later told a reporter that she wanted to return home to East London. Since then, she has been in limbo.
The British government told her family it intended to revoke her citizenship, a move that appeared to rest on shaky legal footing and drew condemnation from some Labour and Conservative members of Parliament.
Begum had given birth to her baby boy in Al Hawl refugee camp. She left Britain at age 15 to join the Islamic State, and soon married a Dutch fighter.
The Sun on Thursday quoted Akunjee as saying: “I can confirm that it is our understanding that Shamima has been moved from Al Hawl due to safety concerns around her and her baby. We further understand that indeed she and her child had been threatened by others at the Al Hawl camp.”
The nature of the threats was not clear. The Sun suggested she had been threatened partly because she had been improperly veiled and had shown her face in televised interviews.
“I’ve been getting death threats, and I’m only the family’s lawyer,” Akunjee said Friday. “Imagine what she must be involved with.”
He said he was working on flying to Syria to try to meet with the teenager.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dozens of Rohingya Muslims found on Malaysian beach, officials say
- British teenager who married ISIS fighter has fled Syrian camp, lawyer says
- Pakistan releases captured Indian pilot Abhinandan at border
- Somali special forces battle militants holding hostages
- At least 84 die fleeing Islamic State in Deir al-Zor in east Syria: UN
- Pakistan to lodge UN complaint against India for ‘eco-terrorism’ forest bombing
- Back home from Hanoi, Trump faces more political headwinds
- US-backed SDF expects fierce battle in final IS enclave
- Cohen 'fully cooperative' in Day 3 of Capitol Hill questioning
- Pakistan says to re-open airspace for commercial flights on Friday
Most Read
- India welcomes Pakistan's return of captured pilot, as powers urge de-escalation
- Top 20 loan defaulters named, total 266,118 until 2018-end
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers
- Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
- Tyre burst forces Biman’s Dash-8 plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- PM Hasina terms Biman pilot, crews ‘heroes of the county’
- Atiqul in Annisul’s chair: From BGMEA boss to Dhaka North City mayor
- Indian pilot Abhinandan swallowed papers before being captured by Pakistan villagers
- Pakistani village asks: Where are bodies of militants India says it bombed?
- Why do India and Pakistan keep fighting over Kashmir?