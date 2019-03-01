Home > World

At least 84 die fleeing Islamic State in Deir al-Zor in east Syria: UN

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Mar 2019 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 09:46 PM BdST

At least 84 people, two-thirds of them young children, have died since December on their way to al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria after fleeing Islamic State in the Deir al-Zor region, the United Nations said on Friday.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been poised for several weeks to wipe out the last vestige of Islamic State’s territorial rule at the besieged village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border, but the operation has been held up by efforts to evacuate thousands of civilians.

The United Nations is “gravely concerned” about the plight of thousands of civilians fleeing the last ISIL-held areas of Baghouz in rural Deir al-Zor province after intense fighting, Jens Laerke, spokesman of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a news briefing.

Al-Hol camp, in northeastern Hasaka province, now holds at least 45,000 people, including 13,000 people who fled Deir al-Zor last week, he said.

“Many of them have arrived exhausted, hungry and sick,” he said, adding that nine out of 10 were women and children.

“It’s a very long, a very tiring journey to this camp, so far have reports of more than 84 deaths on that road, on that stretch of territory. Two-thirds of those who have died are children under five years of age,” Laerke said.

Some 175 children have been hospitalized due to severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening form of the disease, he said, citing reports from UN agencies and aid groups on the ground.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US offers reward for information on Osama's son

A man walks near damaged trees after Indian military aircrafts released payload, according to Pakistani officials, in Jaba village, Balakot, Pakistan Feb 28, 2019. Picture taken February 28, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan to lodge complaint against India for ‘eco-terrorism’

SDF expects fierce battle in final IS enclave

Back from Hanoi, Trump faces political headwinds

Passengers pass their time after Thai Airway cancelled all the flights to and from Europe at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand February 28, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan says to re-open airspace for commercial flights

Day 3: Trump ex-lawyer 'fully cooperative'

A US Air Force helicopter pilot debriefs an Afghan air force pilot, left, following training air strikes guided by Afghan tactical air controllers near Moghkhail, Logar province, Afghanistan, Dec 16, 2018.  The New York Times

US military would exit Afghanistan in five years

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after signing the joint statement in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept 19, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

After failed nuclear talks, S Korea to work with US and N Korea

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.