At least 84 die fleeing Islamic State in Deir al-Zor in east Syria: UN
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2019 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 09:46 PM BdST
At least 84 people, two-thirds of them young children, have died since December on their way to al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria after fleeing Islamic State in the Deir al-Zor region, the United Nations said on Friday.
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been poised for several weeks to wipe out the last vestige of Islamic State’s territorial rule at the besieged village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border, but the operation has been held up by efforts to evacuate thousands of civilians.
The United Nations is “gravely concerned” about the plight of thousands of civilians fleeing the last ISIL-held areas of Baghouz in rural Deir al-Zor province after intense fighting, Jens Laerke, spokesman of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a news briefing.
Al-Hol camp, in northeastern Hasaka province, now holds at least 45,000 people, including 13,000 people who fled Deir al-Zor last week, he said.
“Many of them have arrived exhausted, hungry and sick,” he said, adding that nine out of 10 were women and children.
“It’s a very long, a very tiring journey to this camp, so far have reports of more than 84 deaths on that road, on that stretch of territory. Two-thirds of those who have died are children under five years of age,” Laerke said.
Some 175 children have been hospitalized due to severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening form of the disease, he said, citing reports from UN agencies and aid groups on the ground.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan to lodge UN complaint against India for ‘eco-terrorism’ forest bombing
- Back home from Hanoi, Trump faces more political headwinds
- US-backed SDF expects fierce battle in final IS enclave
- Cohen 'fully cooperative' in Day 3 of Capitol Hill questioning
- Pakistan says to re-open airspace for commercial flights on Friday
- S Korea to work with US and N Korea after failed nuclear talks
- Afghan forces clash with Taliban to retain control over military base
- US offers $1 million reward for information on Osama's son Hamza
- Smoke signals: Kim Jong Un's sister rushed off her feet on Vietnam trip
- Under peace plan, US military would exit Afghanistan within five years
Most Read
- India welcomes Pakistan's return of captured pilot, as powers urge de-escalation
- Top 20 loan defaulters named, total 266,118 until 2018-end
- PM Hasina terms Biman pilot, crews ‘heroes of the county’
- Awami League's Atiqul wins Dhaka North mayor by-election with massive margin
- Pakistani village asks: Where are bodies of militants India says it bombed?
- Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
- Atiqul in Annisul’s chair: From BGMEA boss to Dhaka North City mayor
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers
- Why do India and Pakistan keep fighting over Kashmir?
- Indian pilot Abhinandan swallowed papers before being captured by Pakistan villagers