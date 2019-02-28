World's smallest baby boy goes home from Japan hospital
Published: 28 Feb 2019 04:57 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 04:58 AM BdST
A baby boy weighing just 268 grams (9.45 oz) at birth was sent home after months in a Tokyo hospital, the smallest surviving male baby in the world, Keio University hospital said.
The boy was born through Caesarean-section last August after he failed to gain weight during the pregnancy and doctors feared his life was in danger.
A baby boy weighing 268 grams when born in August 2018, the hospital claims is the smallest baby to survive and be sent home healthy, is seen in this undated but recently taken handout photo released by Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics and obtained Reuters on February 27, 2019. Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics/Handout via REUTERS
"I am grateful that he has grown this big because, honestly, I wasn't sure he could survive," the boy's mother told Reuters.
A baby boy weighing 268 grams when born in August 2018, the hospital claims is the smallest baby to survive and be sent home healthy, is seen five days after his birth in Tokyo, Japan, in this undated handout photo released by Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics and obtained Reuters on February 27, 2019. Mandatory credit Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics/Handout via Reuters
The smallest girl was born weighing 252 grams in Germany in 2015, according to the registry.
