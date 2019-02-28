Home > World

Vietnamese tanker bound for North Korea with gasoline cargo as Trump, Kim meet in Hanoi: Data

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Feb 2019 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 10:47 PM BdST

A Vietnamese tanker was bound for North Korea carrying 2,000 tonnes of gasoline, Refinitiv shipping data showed, just as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump prepared for key talks on security and cooperation in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

The vessel, the Viet Tin 01, arrived just outside the harbour of Nampo on North Korea's western coast on Feb 25 carrying 2,000 tonnes of gasoline, according to the data compiled by Refinitiv. The data tracks ships' movements as well as providing details of their cargoes and official destinations as registered by shippers.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the tanker unloaded cargo at Nampo. Under sanctions imposed by the United Nations, North Korea is heavily restricted in its imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Trump and Kim began a second day of talks on Thursday, with both sides expressing hope for progress on improving relations and the key issue of denuclearisation in the pair's second summit meeting.

The 5,000 deadweight tonne tanker - small by industry standards - was scheduled to deliver the fuel to Daesan in South Korea, according to its official destination registered in the shipping data. The vessel still showed Daesan as its destination as of Feb. 28, according to the data.

The Viet Tin 01's previous stops were Taiwan, Singapore and Bangladesh. It was not immediately clear where the ship loaded the gasoline.

An official for the ship's registered owner, Ho Chi Minh City-based Viet Trust Shipping Corp., said she was not aware of the ship's whereabouts. She said the company owned two ships, the Viet Tin 01, and the Viet Tin Lucky, which is currently off the west coast of Thailand.

The Vietnamese foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

News outlet NK Pro, which monitors North Korea developments, said in a report on Thursday "the transfer would likely push against UN resolutions" under which its fuel imports are restricted.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan captured by Pakistan is seen in this handout photo released Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan to release Indian pilot

Students chant slogans under the shade of national flag, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, according to Pakistani officials, during a march in Lahore, Pakistan February 28, 2019. Reuters

Fake news fans tension between India, Pakistan

Mass grave found in last IS bastion: SDF

US President Donald Trump holds a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 28, 2019. REUTERS

Vietnam summit ends with no agreement

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan captured by Pakistan is seen in this handout photo released Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan ready to return pilot to ease tension

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-US summit in Hanoi, Vietnam Feb 28, 2019. REUTERS

Trump, Kim cut short summit schedule

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, as he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Feb 27, 2019. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Cohen accuses Trump of lies and cover-ups

India, Pakistan conflict coming to an end: Trump

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.