Trump, N Korea's Kim cut short summit plans in Vietnam
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Feb 2019 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 12:47 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cut short their summit schedule during a second day of talks in Vietnam on Thursday, but it was not clear whether it was because of a deadlock in their nuclear negotiations.
Earlier, both Trump and Kim had expressed hope for progress on improving relations and on the key issue of denuclearisation, in their talks in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi.
But in a change of schedule, the White House said Trump's media conference planned for after the summit was moved forward by almost two hours to 2.00 pm.
Trump had been scheduled to hold a "joint agreement signing ceremony" with Kim at that time, at the conclusion of their summit talks, according to an earlier White House announcement.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declined to comment on whether the two leaders would still hold the ceremony.
“The negotiations are on-going. We expect ... that to wrap up in the next half hour," she told reporters.
News of the change in schedule sent South Korea's stock market and currency lower.
Earlier Kim and Trump, seated across from each other at a conference table, appeared confident of progress.
“If I’m not willing to do that, I won’t be here right now,” Kim told reporters through an interpreter, when asked if he was ready to give up his nuclear weapons.
Trump, responding to that, said: "That might be the best answer you’ve ever heard.”
Kim did not elaborate on what "denuclearisation" would entail, but asked if he was ready to take concrete steps, Kim said they had just been talking about that.
"Hope you give us more time to talk. Even a minute is precious," he told reporters.
While the United States is demanding North Korea give up all of its nuclear and missile programmes, the North wants to see the removal of a US nuclear umbrella for its Asian allies such as South Korea and Japan.
NO RUSH
The two leaders' summit in Singapore in June, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, produced a vague statement in which Kim pledged to work toward denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
But there has been little progress since.
Kicking off the second day of talks at the French-colonial-era Metropole hotel earlier, Trump again stressed the talks aimed at tackling North Korea's nuclear threat should not be rushed.
"I've been saying very much from the beginning that speed is not that important to me. I very much appreciate no testing of nuclear rockets, missiles, any of it, very much appreciate it," Trump told reporters before his session with Kim.
"Chairman Kim and myself, we want to do the right deal."
North Korea has conducted no nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests since late 2017.
Kim, asked by a reporter if he was confident about a deal, said, through an interpreter:
"It's too early to tell, but I wouldn't say I'm pessimistic. For what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out," he said, in what was believed to be his first ever response to a foreign journalist.
"There must be people who watch us having a wonderful time, like a scene from a fantasy movie. We have so far made lots of efforts, and it's time to show them," Kim said.
Trump reiterated North Korea's potential, if a deal can be done, saying the isolated country could be an "economic powerhouse".
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- N Korea's Kim says ready to denuclearise, discussing concrete steps
- Thousands scramble as Thai Airways cancels flights over Pakistan
- Donald Trump Jr signed cheques for hush money related to affair: Cohen
- Canada opposition leader demands Trudeau quit over ethics allegations
- Trump in 'no rush' for deal with North Korea's Kim on second day of summit
- World's smallest baby boy goes home from Japan hospital
- Risk of more India, Pakistan military action unacceptably high: US official
- Thousands rally in Myanmar's biggest city to change army-drafted constitution
- Trump and N Korea's Kim shake hands to kick off second summit
- Imran again invites India for talks, warns against 'miscalculation'
Most Read
- Police disperse protesters from Uttara road after five-hour blockade
- India, Pakistan claim to down each other's jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- Saved from Pakistani mob, downed Indian pilot becomes face of Kashmir crisis
- Train hits, kills Gazipur college girl while ‘she was speaking on mobile phone’
- BSF on alert at Bangladesh border amid India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir
- Eat Khichuri, go to polling centres: AL’s Atiqul
- Land documents in five minutes as ministry launches online system
- Taliban says did not issue statement on India, Pakistan clashes