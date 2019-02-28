Risk of more India, Pakistan military action unacceptably high: US official
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Feb 2019 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 12:05 AM BdST
The risks of further military action by India and Pakistan are unacceptably high, a US White House National Security Council official said on Wednesday after both countries said they had shot down each other's fighter aircraft.
"The potential risks associated with further military action by either side are unacceptably high for both countries, their neighbours, and the international community," the official said on condition of anonymity.
"The United States is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and calls on both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation."
WARNING:
