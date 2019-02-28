Home > World

Risk of more India, Pakistan military action unacceptably high: US official

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Feb 2019 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 12:05 AM BdST

The risks of further military action by India and Pakistan are unacceptably high, a US White House National Security Council official said on Wednesday after both countries said they had shot down each other's fighter aircraft.

"The potential risks associated with further military action by either side are unacceptably high for both countries, their neighbours, and the international community," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"The United States is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and calls on both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An Indian soldier gestures next to the wreckage of Indian Air Force's helicopter after it crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS

India, Pakistan down each other's jets

Pakistan bans Indian movies amid tensions

Photo via Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation’s website

Nepal tourism minister among 7 killed in helicopter crash 

Imran again invites India for talks

House passes bill rejecting Trump's emergency

India lost plane in combat, pilot missing

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen departs after testifying behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Feb 26, 2019. REUTERS

Cohen to accuse Trump over racism and lies

Head of Political Office of the Taliban Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai speaks at a conference arranged by the Afghan diaspora, in Moscow, Russia Feb 5, 2019. REUTERS

Taliban says India, Pakistan clashes will affect Afghan peace process

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.