At least 20 killed in fiery crash at Cairo train station
>>Declan Walsh and Toqa Ezzidin, The New York Times
Published: 28 Feb 2019 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 12:37 PM BdST
A speeding train barrelled into Cairo’s main railway station Wednesday, crashing into a platform and setting off a fireball that swept through the crowded station, leaving at least 20 people dead and dozens injured, officials said.
Surveillance footage from the station that circulated on social media, showing the crash and graphic images of passengers engulfed in flames, fanned public outrage at the latest disaster on Egypt’s dilapidated and accident-prone rail network.
Hours later, Egypt’s transport minister, Hisham Arafat, resigned. The crash will renew scrutiny of the priorities of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who has promoted sweeping national projects but failed to halt a slide in public services like health, education and transport.
Footage from one surveillance camera at Cairo’s Ramses station showed a locomotive hurtling past a busy platform, ramming a barrier and setting off an explosion that engulfed the station in flames and smoke.
Footage from another angle showed a wall of fire sweeping through the station, causing passengers to flee. A man covered in flames tumbles down steps as he runs frantically for help. Other passengers douse him with water in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.
Shoes are seen at the main train station after a fire caused deaths and injuries, in Cairo, Egypt, Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS
The blaze, which consumed nearby buildings and sent clouds of black smoke billowing across central Cairo, lasted about an hour, another witness said. Later, photos of charred bodies, some strewn on the tracks, circulated on social media.
State media reported that at least 25 people were killed in the crash and 50 others were injured.
But in a later news conference, Hala Zayed, the Egyptian health minister, put the figure at 20 dead and offered no explanation for the discrepancy.
Egypt’s prosecutor general, Nabil Sadek, ordered an investigation. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited the station, promising a tough response.
“Any person found to be negligent will be held accountable and it will be severe,” he said.
State media later reported that the train’s driver had left its controls unattended after getting into an argument with a colleague. The driver, who was hospitalised after the crash, was in police custody but could not be questioned because of the severity of his injuries.
The train’s fuel tank appeared to have exploded in the crash and medical officials said the most critically injured victims had severe burns.
