Trump says Cohen lying in bid to reduce prison time
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Feb 2019 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 05:10 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that his former lawyer Michael Cohen was lying in order to reduce his prison time.
Cohen plans to testify later on Wednesday that Trump knew ahead of time about a leak of emails that would hurt his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
Cohen will also say that Trump directed negotiations for a real estate project in Moscow even as he campaigned for the presidency and publicly stated he had no business interests in Russia, according to a draft of Cohen's planned testimony.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Michael Cohen to accuse Trump over WikiLeaks, Moscow project, hush payments
- Taliban says India, Pakistan clashes will affect Afghan peace process
- Pakistan says strikes against India, shoots down two Indian aircraft
- India, Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir, US urges calm after Indian airstrike
- Nigeria's Buhari wins second term as president: electoral commission results
- Trump, Kim bet big on personal relationship at second summit
- India launches air strike inside Pakistan; Islamabad denies militant camp hit
- After India’s strike on Pakistan, both sides leave room for de-escalation
- May's Brexit deal, no-deal or delay? British PM offers lawmakers a choice
- Trump lands in Vietnam for second summit with North Korea's Kim
Most Read
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- Pakistan says it shot down Indian jets, carried out air strikes in Kashmir
- People’s movement curbed, schools shut as unknown disease hits Thakurgaon village
- BSTI revokes licences of three companies, suspends seven for selling unsafe drinking water
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- Uttara road blocked by locals, RMG workers protesting child death
- India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash