Taliban says India, Pakistan clashes will affect Afghan peace process

Published: 27 Feb 2019 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 01:34 PM BdST

The Taliban warned on Wednesday that ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan would impact the Afghan peace process and told India to refrain from further military action after its air strike against a militant camp in Pakistan the previous day.

"The continuation of such conflict will affect the Afghanistan peace process," Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement.

"India should not carry any further violence in Pakistan because its continuation will affect regional security also the continuation of such conflict will cost a lot to India," Mujahid said.

The Taliban issued the statement at the same time that its leaders are holding talks with US officials in Qatar aimed at bringing an end to the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

