India, Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir, US urges calm after Indian airstrike
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Feb 2019 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 12:21 PM BdST
India and Pakistan exchanged fire along their contested border in Kashmir on Wednesday, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971, while leading powers urged the nuclear armed rivals to show restraint.
Related Stories
-
-
India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
-
Pakistani villagers shaken awake as Indian warplanes drop bombs near madrasa
-
Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
-
Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
-
Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
-
India launches air strike inside Pakistan; Islamabad denies militant camp hit
Tensions have been elevated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police on Feb 14, but the risk of conflict rose dramatically on Tuesday when India launched an air strike on what it said was a militant training base.
The attack targeted the Jaish-e-Mohammed militant, the group that claimed credit for the suicide attack. But while India said a large number of JeM fighters had been killed, Pakistani officials said the Indian airstrike was a failure and inflicted no casualties.
On Tuesday, evening Pakistan began shelling using heavy calibre weapons in 12 to 15 places along the de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control (LoC), a spokesman for the Indian defence forces said on Wednesday.
"The Indian Army retaliated for effect and our focused fire resulted in severe destruction to five posts and number of casualties," the spokesman said.
Five Indian soldiers suffered minor wounds in the shelling that ended on Wednesday morning, he added.
"So far there are no (civilian) casualties but there is panic among people," said Rahul Yadav, the deputy commissioner of the Poonch district where some of the shelling took place.
"We have an evacuation plan in place and if need arises we will evacuate people to safer areas,” he said.
Local officials on the Pakistani side said at least four people had been killed and seven wounded, though it was unclear if the casualties were civilian or military.
India has also continued its crackdown on suspected militants operating in Kashmir, a mountainous region that both countries claim in full but rule in part.
On Wednesday, security forces killed two Jaish militants in a gun battle, Indian police said.
HEIGHTENED SECURITY
Pakistan has promised to retaliate to Tuesday's air strikes, and security across India has been tightened. The two countries have fought three wars since independence from British colonial rule in 1947 and went to the brink a fourth in 2002 after a Pakistani militant attack on India's parliament.
In Punjab, an Indian state that borders Pakistan, security alerts are in place in several districts, according to media reports.
Schools within 5 kilometres (3 miles) of LoC were closed in one district in Kashmir.
In Mumbai, India's financial capital, there was a visible increase in security levels for a city that has suffered numerous militant attacks in the past.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke separately with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan and urged them to avoid "further military activity" following Tuesday's airstrike.
"I expressed to both ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost," Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.
"I also encouraged both ministers to prioritise direct communication and avoid further military activity," he said.
Both China and the European Union have also called for restraint. On Wednesday New Zealand's foreign minister Winston Peters also voiced concern over the escalation in tensions.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nigeria's Buhari wins second term as president: electoral commission results
- Trump, Kim bet big on personal relationship at second summit
- India launches air strike inside Pakistan; Islamabad denies militant camp hit
- After India’s strike on Pakistan, both sides leave room for de-escalation
- May's Brexit deal, no-deal or delay? British PM offers lawmakers a choice
- Trump lands in Vietnam for second summit with North Korea's Kim
- Trump and Kim may declare end of war at summit, South Korea says
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- May to rule out no-deal Brexit to stave off rebellion: media reports
- Mounting pressure by Iran's hardliners behind Zarif's resignation: ally
Most Read
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
- Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash
- People’s movement curbed, schools shut as unknown disease hits Thakurgaon village
- BSTI revokes licences of three companies, suspends seven for selling unsafe drinking water
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- Pakistan says strikes against India, shoots down two Indian aircraft
- Light earthquake felt with epicentre near Gazipur
- After India’s strike on Pakistan, both sides leave room for de-escalation