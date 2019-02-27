Imran again invites India for talks, warns against 'miscalculation'
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2019 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 06:00 PM BdST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday again invited India for talks and urged that "better sense should prevail" amid escalating tensions between the two neighbours.
Khan's comments came after an aerial engagement between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in which New Delhi said it shot down a Pakistan fighter jet but lost one of its MiG-21s, with its pilot reportedly in Pakistani custody.
Khan said in an address to the nation: "I wanted to take you into confidence regarding the situation arising since yesterday. After the Pulwama incident, we offered India to cooperate in the probe. We know they suffered casualties.
"We offered India that we would investigate. We wanted to cooperate and were ready to do so. I feared that India would still take action and I had therefore warned India against aggression.
"When India stuck yesterday morning (on the JeM training camp at Balakot), we spoke to our Army command and waited to take action till we assessed the damage caused.
"Our action was only intended to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same. Two of their MiGs were shot down... From here, it is imperative that we use our heads and act with wisdom," he said.
"All wars are miscalculated, and no one knows where they lead to. World War I was supposed to end in weeks, it took six years. Similarly, the war on terrorism was not supposed to last 17 years.
"I ask India: With the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford a miscalculation? If this escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's.
"We understand the grief that you have suffered in Pulwama and are ready for a probe and dialogue. Let's sit together and settle this with talks," Khan added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump and N Korea's Kim shake hands to kick off second summit
- Imran again invites India for talks, warns against 'miscalculation'
- Nepal's Tourism Minister, 6 others die in helicopter crash
- Pakistan bans Indian movies, ads amid tensions
- Pakistan says it shot down Indian jets, carried out air strikes in Kashmir
- Trump says Cohen lying in bid to reduce prison time
- House passes bill rejecting Trump's border wall emergency
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- Michael Cohen to accuse Trump over WikiLeaks, Moscow project, hush payments
- Taliban says India, Pakistan clashes will affect Afghan peace process
Most Read
- India, Pakistan down each other's jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- Police disperse protesters from Uttara road after five-hour blockade
- People’s movement curbed, schools shut as unknown disease hits Thakurgaon village
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- BSTI revokes licences of three companies, suspends seven for selling unsafe drinking water
- After India’s strike on Pakistan, both sides leave room for de-escalation
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash