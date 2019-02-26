Home > World

Mounting pressure by Iran's hardliners behind Zarif's resignation: ally

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Feb 2019 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 05:26 PM BdST

Political infighting in Iran after Washington last year quit a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers forced Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to announce his resignation, a close ally told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Zarif and President (Hassan) Rouhani have been under a huge amount of pressure from top officials since last May ... the US exit intensified political infighting in Iran,” said Zarif’s ally, who asked not to be named.

