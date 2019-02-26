Home > World

House set to vote to end Trump's border wall 'emergency'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Feb 2019 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 05:19 PM BdST

The US House of Representatives votes on Tuesday on a resolution to terminate President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

House Democrats introduced the resolution last week, challenging Trump’s assertion that he could take money Congress had appropriated for other activities and use it to build the wall.

The resolution is expected to sail easily through the Democratic-controlled House. Action then moves to the Republican-majority Senate, where the measure’s future is uncertain even though it only requires a simple majority to pass.

While Tuesday’s vote will be another chapter in a long-running fight between Trump and Democrats over border security and immigration policy, it also will be a test of constitutional separation of powers, as it is the House and Senate that primarily dictate spending priorities, not the president.

The No. 2 House Democrat, Representative Steny Hoyer, said at a press conference on Monday that he had traveled to the US-Mexico border twice in the past few weeks.

“What I concluded is there is no crisis at the border. The issue ... will be whether there is a crisis of our constitutional adherence,” Hoyer said.

At least two Republican senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, have told the media they are likely to vote for the measure. But at least another two Republican votes would be needed if the resolution is to pass that chamber, assuming all Democrats and two independents back it.

Trump, who declared the national emergency this month after Congress declined his request for $5.7 billion to help build a border wall, vowed last week to veto the measure if it passes both chambers.

Congress would then have to muster the two-thirds majority necessary - a high hurdle - to override the president’s veto in order for the measure to take effect.

A bipartisan group of 58 former national security officials issued a statement Monday saying there was no “factual basis” for Trump’s emergency declaration.

Lawmakers must not allow “any president (to) on a whim declare emergencies, simply because he or she can’t get their way in the Congress,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer declared Monday.

Schumer warned Trump’s emergency declaration “could cannibalize funding from worthy projects all over the country,” noting that the administration had not even decided yet what projects to take the funds from.

About 226 House lawmakers are co-sponsoring the bill, including all but a handful of Democrats as well as one Republican, Justin Amash.

The issue is also in the courts. A coalition of 16 US states led by California have sued Trump and top members of his administration to block his emergency declaration.

Congress this month appropriated $1.37 billion for building border barriers following a battle with Trump, which included a 35-day partial government shutdown - the longest in U.S. history - when agency funding lapsed on Dec. 22.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale speaks during a media briefing in New Delhi, India, Feb 26, 2019. REUTERS

India jets cross LOC to bomb terror camp

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the border town with China in Dong Dang. REUTERS

Kim arrives for summit, Trump on the way

A directional sign bearing North Korean and U.S. flags is seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

US, North Korea could agree to ‘end Korean War’

Fake Kim goes as real Kim comes

Protesters are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil Feb 25, 2019. REUTERS

The battle at the Venezuelan border

Brexit delay won't solve crisis: May

Bridge Day Spa, which has been shut down due to an investigation into prostitution and human trafficking, in Hobe Sound, Fla, Feb 23, 2018. The New York Times

Inside a thriving Florida sex trafficking trade

An Indian police officer lays a wreath on a coffin of his fallen colleague, who according to police was killed in a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, during his wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar, Feb 24, 2019. REUTERS

Crackdown in Kashmir kills 5

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.